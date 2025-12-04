January/February 2026

Are you in desperate need of some mid-winter inspiration? Start at home, and consider the 2026 January/February Trends issue as your blueprint for the hottest looks. We predict what’s on the design horizon, including the freshest paint colours and finishes. See three homes (both in Canada and abroad) from designers Clarisa Llaneza, Elizabeth Macfarlane and Elyssa Maldoff, that bring the top decorating looks to life. We break down the most exciting design moves to watch for this year, like pattern drenching and painted pools, plus, design pros weigh in on what’s on the way out. And finally, we ask chefs to define the taste of 2026, with innovative recipes that illustrate the trends.

The Looks of the Year

10 top paint colours for 2026

Trends 2026: What’s Hot Now

The 10 most-wanted trends

A Georgian Toronto home with a sleek hotel vibe

A tailored, newly built home by Elyssa Maldoff

A layered English home full of charm

Must-try recipes from our best chefs