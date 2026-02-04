Decorating & Design

A Fresh Take On The Classic White Kitchen

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on February 4, 2026

The popularity of the classic white kitchen refuses to wane, but this version offers a lesson in keeping it fresh. “Doing something classic is never wrong,” says designer Elizabeth Bennett, who, along with Mallory Robins, leads the design firm Kobel + Co. “This kitchen isn’t bright white — it’s very creamy. Everything is warm, with pieces that have patina peppered in.”

The home sits on a golf course with a beautiful view, but the 1990s Provençal aesthetic didn’t vibe with the current owners’ vision. The Kobel + Co reno makes an oversized island the star of the show, which has a mushroom-hued Lacanche range, pullouts for spices and oils, and dedicated slots for custom cutting boards.

The nearby back kitchen is designed as an additional workspace. Shelves with stacks of locally made dishware float in front of the new windows. “For a collected feel, we incorporated pieces with a bit of age that the client loves,” says Mallory of the handmade dishes. “She was looking for a fresh start, but her new kitchen still reflects her and her family.” The butcherblock island with turned legs and a woven pendant are farmhouse touches.

The kitchen has a symmetrical look, with fridges bookending the windows. Brass accents keep the white palette from looking sterile.

On a striking feature wall are the client’s go-to cookbooks. “The cookbook wall is almost like art,” says Elizabeth. “The books are beautiful and fit with the breezy style of the house.”

The tone of the French range warms up the white palette; a custom riveted vent hood has updated country style.

Photographer:

Nate Sheets

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Mallory Robins and Elizabeth Bennett

