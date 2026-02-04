A Fresh Take On The Classic White Kitchen

The popularity of the classic white kitchen refuses to wane, but this version offers a lesson in keeping it fresh. “Doing something classic is never wrong,” says designer Elizabeth Bennett, who, along with Mallory Robins, leads the design firm Kobel + Co. “This kitchen isn’t bright white — it’s very creamy. Everything is warm, with pieces that have patina peppered in.”

The home sits on a golf course with a beautiful view, but the 1990s Provençal aesthetic didn’t vibe with the current owners’ vision. The Kobel + Co reno makes an oversized island the star of the show, which has a mushroom-hued Lacanche range, pullouts for spices and oils, and dedicated slots for custom cutting boards.