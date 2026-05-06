The Best Dog Showers To Pamper Your Pooch

Dog showers and pet wash stations are having a moment, as more homeowners carve out stylish, hardworking spaces designed with their pets in mind. Most are tucked into mudrooms, where durable finishes and smart storage make post-walk cleanups a little easier. Below, we rounded up some of our favourite dog showers from the pages of House & Home. Scroll down!

In this modern farmhouse, the raised dog shower comes in handy. Here, the owners Vizsla, Hannah, is enjoying it here. Photographer: Lauren Miller, Designer: Keri MacLellan Maya, a rescue from the Mayan Riviera, gets a spa-like experience in this earthy green mudroom’s raised dog wash.Towels for Maya are stashed on open shelves so they’re easy to grab while coats are tucked away from the splash zone in a closed cupboard. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Architecture by Kimberley Lalonde Home Design, millwork design & lighting, Light House Co./schematic design by Dvira Interiors A bird’s-eye window and whimsical canine wallpaper dress up this dog spa designed by Brian Gluckstein. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Brian Gluckstein; “Every time you let a dog outside, it’s like they’ve gone for a run though the park, so ease of cleaning helps!” says the homeowner of this dog shower in the basement. Photographer: Robin Stubbert Designer: Susan Burns This combination mudroom–laundry room by Lynda Reeves Design Studio features an essential dog shower for the owner’s two goldendoodles. Paver floor tile in a herringbone pattern was the perfect choice for the high-traffic space. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Lynda Reeves Design Studio