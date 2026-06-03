Artist File

Toronto Painter Brian Rideout’s Work Captures The Spirit Of Mid-Century Interiors

Author: Laura Mann

Published on June 3, 2026

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Toronto painter Brian Rideout brings a sharp, thoughtful perspective to his richly detailed canvases, delving into the intersection of art, design and cultural memory. Working from images sourced in vintage design books and mid-century magazines, he reimagines interiors and architectural settings as luminous oil paintings that celebrate not just the spaces themselves, but the art collections they house. Drawn especially to the postwar decades — from the 1950s to the 1970s, when collecting flourished — Brian depicts iconic works from the Abstract Expressionist and Minimalist movements, capturing a pivotal moment when modern art found its way into domestic life.

In his meticulous paintings, Brian captures more than the objects and layout of a room. He carefully recreates the texture, lighting, and subtle colour shifts to form soft, layered surfaces that are rich with atmosphere. His work opens the door to private interiors, homes and art-filled spaces we would rarely see firsthand, inviting viewers to consider the cultural artifacts and design sensibilities of the eras they represent. Because his source images are dense with detail including sculptural chairs, framed art, rugs and lamps, he constructs each scene through a slow, deliberate painting process that gives the final canvas its clarity and realism.

Explore his retrospective works below!

American Collection Painting 60 (Warhol, Twombly) (2023). 32″ x 56″.

An important body of work in his practice is the American Collection Painting series, his ongoing exploration of how taste and interior design shape one another. Described by the artist as “time capsules of taste,” these works preserve the look and feel of real spaces while heightening their beauty. American Collection Painting 60 (Warhol, Twombly), for instance, brings together the works of Andy Warhol and Cy Twombly within a domestic interior. Brian describes his approach as centred on “observation, depiction, communication and documentation,” which guides the tone and precision of his work.

Photographer: Imagefoundry, courtesy of Brian Rideout, Towards Gallery and Gubi

From the Gubi collab: Lago Maggiore, The Garden
(Bohemian 72 Lounge Chair) (2025). 24″ x 16″.

The artist recently collaborated with Gubi, a European global design house, for a series called From Lens to Life, bringing his signature approach to a new context. Brian drew inspiration from European architecture and Gubi’s own design archive. Each canvas features Gubi’s furniture carefully integrated into scenes that evoke mid-century modernism and European elegance. The series celebrates Gubi’s design legacy while highlighting how art and furniture shape the character of a space.

The Lago Maggiore paintings, for instance, depict the garden of a lakeside estate, with its mirrored pavilions and neoclassical forms. By contrast, the Riviera Ligure paintings capture a seaside villa that balances an Art Deco interior with bold architecture. These paintings debuted at 3daysofdesign in Copenhagen and continue to be displayed in Gubi’s office, offering a dialogue between contemporary art and design.

Photographer: Imagefoundry, courtesy of Brian Rideout, Towards Gallery and Gubi

Twombly, Rome, 1966 (Picasso) (2022). 60″ x 40″.

Brian’s paintings do more than recreate beautifully styled spaces — they illustrate the mood of rooms pulled from another time. Many of the interiors he works from no longer exist in the way they once did; homes have been renovated, collections dispersed and design trends replaced. By translating these images into paintings, Brian gives them a new life — they become portraits of an era and resonate with those who love the history of art, interiors and design.

Photographer: Imagefoundry, courtesy of Brian Rideout, Towards Gallery and Gubi

Brian has a solo exhibition of new work at Towards Gallery in Toronto, opening this spring. His exhibition From Lens to Life, the collaboration with Gubi, will move to Gubi’s London, U.K., showroom later this year.

Brian studied fine art at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont., and has received the Emerging Artist of the Year Award at Ontario’s Premier’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. His work has been exhibited in Canada, the U.S., and Europe, and features in many collections including the Estée Lauder Collection in New York. Smaller pieces generally start at $3,500, with larger works priced around $15,000.

Photographer: Nathan Legiehn

Laura Mann is the founder and principal of Pearl Rowe Art Advisory, a Toronto firm guiding private and corporate clients in building thoughtful art collections. Laura studied art history at the University of Toronto and earned her MA in Art Business from Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London, U.K. Find out more at pearlrowe.com.

Source:

House & Home

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