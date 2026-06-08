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New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design
Author: Moyo Lawuyi
Published on June 8, 2026
Looking to refresh your city or summer home? Our editors are sharing their favourite design finds of the moment, from a tropical-inspired sofa and a fruit-shaped rattan storage basket to a patterned lamp designed by Schumacher. Shop these playful pieces below!
1. Making Waves
The playful yet refined Leni Wave Border throw pillow is defined by a scalloped embroidered edge and the on-trend sunny colourway.
Products:
In Ochre by Imogen Heath. 12" h. x 20" w. Approx. $765.
Memo Showroom
2. Fruit Basket
In rattan, the whimsical Pear Braided basket is a fun accent that’s great for storage.
Products:
23¾" h. x 13¾ diam. Approx. $190.
Ferm Living
3. Leading Light
Designed by Schumacher for Visual Comfort, the Romero floor lamp is elevated with a white
plaster finish and vibrant flared shade in Pink Carly.
Products:
53" h. x 21" diam. Approx. $2,396.
Visual Comfort
4. Flowers & Herbs
From Sandberg Wallpaper’s Herbarium collection, Flora Mural wallpaper is spring fresh with its pattern of botanical illustrations.
Products:
In Green. Custom sizing; pricing upon request.
Scalamandré
5. Serving Style
Add a dose of sophistication to your table with the Kaorumi cake platter. The golden-rimmed porcelain dish features an artful chromolithography print of a pineapple.
Products:
15" l. x 6" w. x 1" d. $740.
Hermès
6. Tropical Punch
Shapely cushions, palm tree upholstery and a slim, lacquered stainless steel frame make the indoor-outdoor Mirage sofa an oasis of relaxation on your terrace.
Products:
In Rimini Feuillage Fabric and Jet Black Frame by Note Design Studio for Pierre Frey. 26" h. x 100" w. x 42" d. From $20,672.
Primavera Interior Furnishings