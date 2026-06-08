New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

Looking to refresh your city or summer home? Our editors are sharing their favourite design finds of the moment, from a tropical-inspired sofa and a fruit-shaped rattan storage basket to a patterned lamp designed by Schumacher. Shop these playful pieces below!

1. Making Waves The playful yet refined Leni Wave Border throw pillow is defined by a scalloped embroidered edge and the on-trend sunny colourway. Products: In Ochre by Imogen Heath. 12" h. x 20" w. Approx. $765. In Ochre by Imogen Heath. 12" h. x 20" w. Approx. $765. Memo Showroom 2. Fruit Basket In rattan, the whimsical Pear Braided basket is a fun accent that’s great for storage. Products: 23¾" h. x 13¾ diam. Approx. $190. 23¾" h. x 13¾ diam. Approx. $190. Ferm Living 3. Leading Light Designed by Schumacher for Visual Comfort, the Romero floor lamp is elevated with a white plaster finish and vibrant flared shade in Pink Carly. Products: 53" h. x 21" diam. Approx. $2,396. 53" h. x 21" diam. Approx. $2,396. Visual Comfort 4. Flowers & Herbs From Sandberg Wallpaper’s Herbarium collection, Flora Mural wallpaper is spring fresh with its pattern of botanical illustrations. Products: In Green. Custom sizing; pricing upon request. In Green. Custom sizing; pricing upon request. Scalamandré 5. Serving Style Add a dose of sophistication to your table with the Kaorumi cake platter. The golden-rimmed porcelain dish features an artful chromolithography print of a pineapple. Products: 15" l. x 6" w. x 1" d. $740. 15" l. x 6" w. x 1" d. $740. Hermès 6. Tropical Punch Shapely cushions, palm tree upholstery and a slim, lacquered stainless steel frame make the indoor-outdoor Mirage sofa an oasis of relaxation on your terrace. Products: In Rimini Feuillage Fabric and Jet Black Frame by Note Design Studio for Pierre Frey. 26" h. x 100" w. x 42" d. From $20,672. In Rimini Feuillage Fabric and Jet Black Frame by Note Design Studio for Pierre Frey. 26" h. x 100" w. x 42" d. From $20,672. Primavera Interior Furnishings