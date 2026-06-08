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New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

Author: Moyo Lawuyi

Published on June 8, 2026

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Looking to refresh your city or summer home? Our editors are sharing their favourite design finds of the moment, from a tropical-inspired sofa and a fruit-shaped rattan storage basket to a patterned lamp designed by Schumacher. Shop these playful pieces below!

1. Making Waves

The playful yet refined Leni Wave Border throw pillow is defined by a scalloped embroidered edge and the on-trend sunny colourway.

Products: In Ochre by Imogen Heath. 12" h. x 20" w. Approx. $765. Memo Showroom

2. Fruit Basket

In rattan, the whimsical Pear Braided basket is a fun accent that’s great for storage.

Products: 23¾" h. x 13¾ diam. Approx. $190. Ferm Living

3. Leading Light

Designed by Schumacher for Visual Comfort, the Romero floor lamp is elevated with a white plaster finish and vibrant flared shade in Pink Carly.

Products: 53" h. x 21" diam. Approx. $2,396. Visual Comfort

4. Flowers & Herbs

From Sandberg Wallpaper’s Herbarium collection, Flora Mural wallpaper is spring fresh with its pattern of botanical illustrations.

Products: In Green. Custom sizing; pricing upon request. Scalamandré

5. Serving Style

Add a dose of sophistication to your table with the Kaorumi cake platter. The golden-rimmed porcelain dish features an artful chromolithography print of a pineapple.

Products: 15" l. x 6" w. x 1" d. $740. Hermès

6. Tropical Punch

Shapely cushions, palm tree upholstery and a slim, lacquered stainless steel frame make the indoor-outdoor Mirage sofa an oasis of relaxation on your terrace.

Products: In Rimini Feuillage Fabric and Jet Black Frame by Note Design Studio for Pierre Frey. 26" h. x 100" w. x 42" d. From $20,672. Primavera Interior Furnishings
Source:

House & Home

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