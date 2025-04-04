Decorating & Design

New & Now: 6 Boho-Inspired Design Finds To Refresh Your Rooms This Spring

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on April 4, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From playful graphic rugs to elegant woven accents, these pieces are sure to add a fresh, boho-inspired touch to your rooms this season.

1. Get Roped In

L.A. designer Clare Vivier used her own braided leather handbags as inspiration for the MDF “rope” wrapped around the Fernand Circle mirror.

Products: In Persimmon-gloss. 24" diam. x 1½" d. Approx. $858. Schoolhouse

2. Take the Bench

The Palu bench has a cushion that can be upholstered in fabric, faux leather or leather; the optional lower shelf amps up storage.

Products: In Linen 710 Ash Wood Frame and Lima 01 Cushion by Raffaella Mangiarotti for Pianca. 18" h. x 611/2" l. x 171/3" w. Approx. $6,751. Palazzetti

3. Bowl Over

Woven rattan and a scalloped trim give the Elena bowl fresh spring style.

Products: 101/5" h. x 143/5" diam. Approx. $144. Mrs. Alice

4. Faux for All

Bring the outdoors in with a Ming Aralia faux tree in a Tuscan planter for a hit of rustic European charm.

Products: Tree: 6½' h. x 45½" diam., $550; Planter: 13½" h. x 13" diam., $98. Arcadia Modern Home

5. Coffee Talk

Hand painted in Colombia, the ceramic Molinillo coffee set depicts a luscious palm tree that nods to the designer’s own archival prints.

Products: In Old Magenta. Cup: 21/2" h. x 21/3" diam. Plate: 43/4" diam. $290/set. Johanna Ortiz

6. Floor Show

A pretty, graphic motif in orange and blue defines the modern Esme runner.

Products: 3' x 10'. $2,695. Elte
Source:

House & Home

Up Next

Shop: Inside Muti Kitchen & Bath’s Luxe Toronto Showroom

Related Articles

New & Now: 5 Fresh Home Accents That Are Perfect For Spring

New & Now: 6 Design Finds That Will Add Colour And Dimension To Any Space

Shops We Love: Viridi Is A One-Stop Shop For Pretty Planters & Vintage Finds