New & Now: 6 Boho-Inspired Design Finds To Refresh Your Rooms This Spring

Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From playful graphic rugs to elegant woven accents, these pieces are sure to add a fresh, boho-inspired touch to your rooms this season.

1. Get Roped In L.A. designer Clare Vivier used her own braided leather handbags as inspiration for the MDF “rope” wrapped around the Fernand Circle mirror. Products: In Persimmon-gloss. 24" diam. x 1½" d. Approx. $858. In Persimmon-gloss. 24" diam. x 1½" d. Approx. $858. Schoolhouse 2. Take the Bench The Palu bench has a cushion that can be upholstered in fabric, faux leather or leather; the optional lower shelf amps up storage. Products: In Linen 710 Ash Wood Frame and Lima 01 Cushion by Raffaella Mangiarotti for Pianca. 18" h. x 611/2" l. x 171/3" w. Approx. $6,751. In Linen 710 Ash Wood Frame and Lima 01 Cushion by Raffaella Mangiarotti for Pianca. 18" h. x 611/2" l. x 171/3" w. Approx. $6,751. Palazzetti 3. Bowl Over Woven rattan and a scalloped trim give the Elena bowl fresh spring style. Products: 101/5" h. x 143/5" diam. Approx. $144. 101/5" h. x 143/5" diam. Approx. $144. Mrs. Alice 4. Faux for All Bring the outdoors in with a Ming Aralia faux tree in a Tuscan planter for a hit of rustic European charm. Products: Tree : 6½' h. x 45½" diam., $550; Planter: 13½" h. x 13" diam., $98. Arcadia Modern Home 5. Coffee Talk Hand painted in Colombia, the ceramic Molinillo coffee set depicts a luscious palm tree that nods to the designer’s own archival prints. Products: In Old Magenta. Cup: 21/2" h. x 21/3" diam. Plate: 43/4" diam. $290/set. In Old Magenta. Cup: 21/2" h. x 21/3" diam. Plate: 43/4" diam. $290/set. Johanna Ortiz 6. Floor Show A pretty, graphic motif in orange and blue defines the modern Esme runner. Products: 3' x 10'. $2,695. 3' x 10'. $2,695. Elte