Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From trendy patterned wallpaper to fashionable terracotta plates, these spring accents will elevate your home this season.

Leading Light With its scalloped and slatted edges, the Rosalie chandelier by Mitzi is a fresh take on a lantern. Products: In Soft Arctic Blue. 83 1/4" h. x 17 1/4" sq. Approx. $2,023. Montreal Lighting & Hardware Pattern Play Made from recyclable nonwoven material, Fyvie wallpaper features wavy lines and delicate florals for an elegant look. Products: In First Light. 20 1/2" w. Approx. $396/roll. Imogen Heath True Blue The Antibes armchair is chic and shapely, with casters hidden beneath slipcover-style upholstery. Products: 32 3/4" h. x 25 3/4" w. x 26" d. $2,080. Bernhardt Furniture Company Fashion Plates Terracotta dishes from a John Derian x Astier de Villatte collection featuring motifs inspired by 18th-century delft patterns. Products: Medium Dutch Peacock plate: 9" diam., approx. $245; Large Pond Heron dinner plate: 12 2/5" diam., approx. $370; Dutch Urn dinner plate: 10 2/5" diam., approx. $271. John Derian Company On Display Inspired by an arched doorway in a Parisian apartment, the Atrium 4-Shelf storage cabinet has curved lines, a wood and rattan back panel, LED lighting and glass doors framed in white oak. Products: 88 1/2" h. x 58" w. x 18" d. $5,699. Crate & Barrel