New & Now: 6 Design Finds That Will Add Colour And Dimension To Any Space

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on March 11, 2025

Every month our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. Scroll down!

The Triomphe dining table is made of reclaimed pine, and has a bullnose-edged tabletop and barrel base.

Products: In Cassius Natural. $1,299. Urban Barn

Splayed legs and a curved back give the Oliver dining chair a contemporary vibe; the velvety olive fabric is on trend.

Products: In Green. $270. Must

Tonal flowers and vines are digitally printed on the linen and cotton Pink Posy Suzani pillow.

Products: Down-filled. 18" sq. Approx. $219. St. Frank

The Frida mirror features a sunburst of blue iridescent petals crafted from burnt iron.

Products: Approx. $2,993. Arteriors

Handloomed in Ezcaray, Spain, the Merino-mohair throw has the ideal blend of yarns for softness and warmth.

Products: In Brown-neutral. $365. Elte

Using a print from the Altuzarra runway show, Rorschach, a linen fabric that nods to the iconic inkblot test, comes in five colourways.

Products: In Stormcloud by Joseph Altuzarra. $490/yd. Kravet Canada
