11 Cordless Lanterns That Will Bring an Ambient Glow to Your Patio
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on June 25, 2025
Patio season is officially underway. Not only can a decorative lantern add a stylish glow to your
outdoor spaces, but it can also help set the mood for alfresco gatherings with friends and family. Plus, these 11 options are 100 per cent cordless, meaning no fussy cables to untangle! From sleek, minimalist lamps to cool and contemporary lights, this curated collection of cordless lanterns will help you illuminate your spaces in style this summer.
1) Bolleke
Hang this water-repellent lamp using the adjustable silicone cord wherever you need lighting.
Products:
In Taupe by Nathalie Schellekens. 39" h. x 8" diam. $179.
Fatboy
2) Pushup Pro
Gently press on the top of this aluminum light to turn it on and choose one of three colour temperature settings.
Products:
In Rust by Zafferano. 4" h. x 4¾" diam. $218.
Robinson Lighting and Bath
4) Take A Way
The two-tone bamboo frame has coastal style, and the light boasts three brightness levels.
Products:
In Black by Arik Levy for Forestier. 112/5" h. x 103/5" diam. $465.
Casa Di Luce
5) Uma
Sleek and minimalist with a leather handle. Bonus: It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker!
Products:
By
Pablo Designs
. 11" h. x 6" diam. $850.
Simons
7) In Vitro Unplugged
Philippe Starck designed this aluminum and glass lantern with a concealed LED light source that illuminates an elegant glass dome.
Products:
In Pale Green for Flos. 12" h. x 4½" diam. $2,025.
Elte
8) Okinawa
A Japandi-style, boxy bamboo lamp that stays lit for up to 20 hours.
Products:
By Newgarden. 92/5" h. x 5½" sq. $129.
ARD Outdoor
10) Voyager
Control the brightness of this dimmable
Scandi-style light with a remote.
Products:
In Meteor-teak by Henrik Pedersen for Gloster. 17" h. x 13" diam. $1,360.
Jardin De Ville
11) Followme
A swinging shade and curved oak handle give this lantern a contemporary feel.
Products:
In Green by Inma Bermúdez for Marset. 11⅓" h. x 44/5" diam. $325.
Robinson Lighting & Bath