11 Cordless Lanterns That Will Bring an Ambient Glow to Your Patio

Patio season is officially underway. Not only can a decorative lantern add a stylish glow to your outdoor spaces, but it can also help set the mood for alfresco gatherings with friends and family. Plus, these 11 options are 100 per cent cordless, meaning no fussy cables to untangle! From sleek, minimalist lamps to cool and contemporary lights, this curated collection of cordless lanterns will help you illuminate your spaces in style this summer.