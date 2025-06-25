Decorating & Design

11 Cordless Lanterns That Will Bring an Ambient Glow to Your Patio

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on June 25, 2025

Print This

Patio season is officially underway. Not only can a decorative lantern add a stylish glow to your outdoor spaces, but it can also help set the mood for alfresco gatherings with friends and family. Plus, these 11 options are 100 per cent cordless, meaning no fussy cables to untangle! From sleek, minimalist lamps to cool and contemporary lights, this curated collection of cordless lanterns will help you illuminate your spaces in style this summer.

A globe-shaped lantern hangs on a wire. Outdoor cordless lanterns

1) Bolleke

Hang this water-repellent lamp using the adjustable silicone cord wherever you need lighting.

Products: In Taupe by Nathalie Schellekens. 39" h. x 8" diam. $179. Fatboy
A rounded lantern with a hovering top from which light emits. Outdoor cordless lanterns

2) Pushup Pro

Gently press on the top of this aluminum light to turn it on and choose one of three colour temperature settings.

Products: In Rust by Zafferano. 4" h. x 4¾" diam. $218. Robinson Lighting and Bath
A sky blue lamp with metal strips going vertically down the sides. Outdoor cordless lanterns

3) Solvinden

A battery operated lamp with a slatted stainless steel frame that casts a playful sunburst shadow.

Products: In Blue Stripe by H Klarqvist and W Chong. 17" h. x 9" diam. $30. Ikea
A rounded beige and black bamboo lantern with woven slats. Outdoor cordless lanterns.

4) Take A Way

The two-tone bamboo frame has coastal style, and the light boasts three brightness levels.

Products: In Black by Arik Levy for Forestier. 112/5" h. x 103/5" diam. $465. Casa Di Luce
A triangular light that emits an ambient glow. A light wooden handle sits on top. Outdoor cordless lanterns

5) Uma

Sleek and minimalist with a leather handle. Bonus: It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker!

Products: By Pablo Designs. 11" h. x 6" diam. $850. Simons
A black metal lantern with rectangular framing and a soft cylindrical light in the middle. Outdoor cordless lanterns

6) Siroco

Set the mood with a traditional metal lantern that has a flame setting.

Products: By Newgarden. 19¾" h. x 7" sq. $150. InsideOut
A tall green lantern with a long glass bulb. A rope sits at the top for holding or hanging. Outdoor cordless lanterns

7) In Vitro Unplugged

Philippe Starck designed this aluminum and glass lantern with a concealed LED light source that illuminates an elegant glass dome.

Products: In Pale Green for Flos. 12" h. x 4½" diam. $2,025. Elte
A rectangular light-wood coloured lamp that casts an ambient glow. Outdoor cordless lanterns

8) Okinawa

A Japandi-style, boxy bamboo lamp that stays lit for up to 20 hours.

Products: By Newgarden. 92/5" h. x 5½" sq. $129. ARD Outdoor
A burnt orange lantern with no visible bulb, instead the light comes out of the top. Outdoor cordless lanterns

9) Solo

This waterproof aluminum lamp has a rechargeable battery powered by solar energy or via USB.

Products: In Sanstone Orange. 10" h. x 6½" diam. $99. Must
A light wood table lamp with pillars running up the sides and a metal handle on top. Outdoor cordless lanterns

10) Voyager

Control the brightness of this dimmable Scandi-style light with a remote.

Products: In Meteor-teak by Henrik Pedersen for Gloster. 17" h. x 13" diam. $1,360. Jardin De Ville
A green based lamp with a a hoop over the light section. Outdoor cordless lanterns

11) Followme

A swinging shade and curved oak handle give this lantern a contemporary feel.

 

Products: In Green by Inma Bermúdez for Marset. 11⅓" h. x 44/5" diam. $325. Robinson Lighting & Bath

