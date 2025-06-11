Decorating & Design
New & Now: 6 Fresh Design Finds For Summer
Author: Raiyana Malik
Published on June 11, 2025
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds
for the home. From sleek cabana daybeds and portable outdoor showers, to sweet floral plates and flatware with French flair, these summery design accents will elevate your indoor and outdoor spaces this season.
1. Lounge Act
Stretch out on the Lazy Cabana daybed, which boasts a sleek aluminum frame with teak slats, UV-blocking canopy and roomy loungers with adjustable backrests.
Products:
By Must Jardin. 76" h. x 61" w. x 82½" d. $3,499.
Jardin de Ville
2. Take a Shower
The Portable Teak Freestanding outdoor shower connects to your hose to bring spa-like vibes to your cottage or backyard.
Products:
By Cambridge Casual. 81½" h. x 30" sq. $950.
Wayfair Canada
3. Into the Pot
The large Melancia pot with saucer has subtle stripes and colours that are reminiscent of a watermelon.
Products:
In Green. 7" h. x 7¾" diam. $59.
Old Faithful Shop
4. Stand Tall
In oak with a vintage finish and featuring tambour sliding doors, the Ledger Tall cabinet has elegant lines and plenty of storage.
Products:
By
Gus* Modern
. 56½" h. x 35½" w. x 17½" d. $2,495.
Ah-Bohd Home Store
5. Floral Feast
Get garden party ready with Large Reusable Melamine plates featuring Liberty’s pretty signature florals.
Products:
9¾" diam. $70/set of 4.
Meri Meri
6. Trés Chic
Add French flair to your dining table with Sabre Paris’s Bistrot flatware. Acrylic handles in a sage hue offer a pop of spring colour.
Products:
In Green. $90/set of 5.
Must