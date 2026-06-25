Designer Vanessa Francis Brings Fresh, Coastal Cottage Style To Her Home

Vanessa Francis is in her second chapter, and her house reflects this new stage of life. Three years ago,
the designer and her partner, Greg Mais, who’s an artist — both widows ready to build a life together — moved into this 2,500-square-foot home with Vanessa’s daughter, Maya, and their dog, Ellie. The 20-year-old house in Milton had changed hands over the years and, though it was cosy, it was filled with dated builder-basic finishes and had little charm — which actually suited Vanessa quite well. “There was nothing interesting or special about the interior, and that was fine with me,” she says. “I wanted a home that hadn’t been renovated, so I could invest in it and add the personality myself.”
Her reimagined coastal cottage–inspired home is elevated yet comfortable, bursting with character and approachability that matches Vanessa’s plucky nature. The project began with a six-month-long reno that involved removing the floors, light fixtures, trim and doors. She also started from scratch in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room, reconfiguring spaces to add storage in the
kitchen and redoing the entry to make it more welcoming. “We knew we were changing everything down to the hardware, but I did keep one globe light fixture because it wasn’t offensive,” says Vanessa.
Designer Vanessa Francis with Ellie.
When it came time to start the two-and-a-half-year-long decorating process, the goal was to create playful, happy spaces that layered in a
mix of colours, textures and patterns. “Coastal cottage interiors aren’t precious, they’re lived-in,” says Vanessa. “Most people may not go for hand-painted blue-striped walls, but they’re one of my favourite things about the house.”
The foyer has an
English vibe, thanks to a stained glass transom, subtly striped wallpaper, herringbone tile floors and a handmade bone china light fixture. Vanessa found the poster at the Picasso museum in Barcelona.
Small paintings and decorative plates are a pretty touch in the breakfast nook. “The space just called for a banquette; everyone wants to sit here,” says Vanessa with a smile.
A dark island base and cabinet break up the oatmeal-hued cabinets for an unfitted look in the kitchen. Zellige tile in various neutral shades gives the backsplash dimension. Vanessa had a seamstress turn a gingham tablecloth into scalloped stool covers.
Vanessa also embraces stripes, and even gingham
patterns, seen on the ensuite sconce’s green shades and charming red barstool covers in the kitchen. Varied wall textures join the party via beadboard, shiplap and tongue-and-groove panelling.
To make the dark uppers even more eye-catching, Greg painted a botanical mural on the inside back of the cabinet. Teacups and glassware have distinctive shapes and designs, reflecting the artistic sensibility of the owners.
Navy floral
wallpaper was the jumping-off point for the dining room, where bookcases flank a bank of windows with stained glass panels. Café curtains filter sunlight while bright florals add freshness to the space.
The living room gallery wall is a collection of treasured photos, posters from art galleries and paintings by Greg; the antique piano belonged to Greg’s late mother.
During the project,
Vanessa carefully reused and repurposed at every turn, and cherished items took pride of place. The gallery wall in the living room showcases posters from the couple’s travels, as well as a century-old piano that belonged to Greg’s late mother. “Even though the renovations were complete three years ago, the decorating never really stops, whether it’s a chair that needs reupholstering, lampshades and rugs that are due for a change, or art that needs swapping out. I’m always thinking about the small changes that can make a home feel more lived-in.”
Vanessa’s partner, Greg, hand-painted the striped walls in the family room. The fireplace is designed to resemble the one she admired in Joseph Dirand’s former Paris apartment.
In the family room, blue pots that Vanessa and Greg made in pottery class sit on the fireplace mantel.
The
powder room’s wainscotting co-ordinates with whimsical Mystic Garden wallpaper in Spa Blue.
The easel in Greg’s art studio is set by the window to take advantage of the natural light.
While other spaces in the house feature a wide variety of artworks, the principal bedroom is pared-back and serene. Vanessa advises investing in good-quality upholstered pieces; the teal velvet
headboard has been reupholstered many times.
Gingham sconce shades are a playful foil for the
ensuite’s painterly floral wallpaper.
The bottom drawers of Vanessa’s cabinets offer ample space for secure file storage. Bits of design inspiration and personal memories fill a corkboard next to her desk.
Vanessa designed this shelf in her office to store a collection of design books and trays for client projects. Abstract art prints on the wall provide even more inspiration.
Vanessa added cabinets and beadboard to the
laundry room and Greg stencilled flowers on the angled wall.
1. Lady Kristina Rose Ladbroke linen in Dragonfly by Liberty. Pricing upon request. Theo Decor. 2. Chester fabric in Berry-white by Roth & Tompkins. $280/yd. Wayfair Canada. 3. Engla wallpaper in Classic Blue by Sandberg Wallpaper. in Classic Blue. $206 (double roll). Sandberg Wallpaper. 4. Mystic Garden wallpaper in Spa Blue by Thibaut. $335 (double roll). The Wallpapery.
5. 34″ Marion Woven Scalloped pendant in Natural. $1,199. Pottery Barn Canada. 6. Provenance Woven wood shades in Rustica Fabric in Tin Roof. From approx. $548. Hunter Douglas. 7. No. 73 Café barstool in Black Grain B123. $630. Smart Idea Chairs. 8. Harper dining table in Natural Oak. $5,450. Acre Made.
9. 4″ x 4″ Moroccan zellige tile in Glazed Clay. $24.50/sq.ft. Geon Tile. 10. Small Japanese-style paper lampshade by HomeFortyFour. $90. Etsy. 11. Paloma pendant in Cloud. From $550. Huey Lightshop. 12. No. 18 Classic Café chair in Black Grain B123, $680. Smart Idea Chairs. 13. 1560-01 armless chair by Lee Industries. From $2,814. Peaks & Rafters.