Designer Vanessa Francis Brings Fresh, Coastal Cottage Style To Her Home

Vanessa Francis is in her second chapter, and her house reflects this new stage of life. Three years ago, the designer and her partner, Greg Mais, who’s an artist — both widows ready to build a life together — moved into this 2,500-square-foot home with Vanessa’s daughter, Maya, and their dog, Ellie. The 20-year-old house in Milton had changed hands over the years and, though it was cosy, it was filled with dated builder-basic finishes and had little charm — which actually suited Vanessa quite well. “There was nothing interesting or special about the interior, and that was fine with me,” she says. “I wanted a home that hadn’t been renovated, so I could invest in it and add the personality myself.”

Her reimagined coastal cottage–inspired home is elevated yet comfortable, bursting with character and approachability that matches Vanessa’s plucky nature. The project began with a six-month-long reno that involved removing the floors, light fixtures, trim and doors. She also started from scratch in the kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room, reconfiguring spaces to add storage in the kitchen and redoing the entry to make it more welcoming. “We knew we were changing everything down to the hardware, but I did keep one globe light fixture because it wasn’t offensive,” says Vanessa.