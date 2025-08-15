Cottages
Clean Lines And Durable Finishes Define This Remote, Oceanfront B.C. Cottage
Author: Matthew Hague
Published on August 15, 2025
North Thormanby Island, a tiny island just off B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, is a place apart. Whisper-quiet and free of shops, hotels and restaurants, there’s a small community of summer cottagers who get around on foot or by golf cart. Sarah and Mike Chiu, along with their two tween-aged children, long admired the island from across the water when they owned a cottage on the mainland. “We love to boat,” says Mike. “We visited Thormanby often and fell in love with it.” In 2017, they bought a little A-frame cottage on the island, but when a piece of beachfront came up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity. “We decided to build our forever place,” says Mike.
The Chius now spend long stretches on the island during the summer, which requires planning as well. Mike fishes and the family grows produce including kale and raspberries in the garden. With no grocery store, they stock up in advance and rely on a deep freezer. “When we’re here, we try not to make trips to the mainland,” says Sarah. “We like our days to just be. It’s such a special place.”
The family enjoys the sunset from the terraced levels leading to the beach. Native grasses were planted to complement the surrounding environment.
The couple partnered with Mark Osburn of O/C Architecture, a firm known for its waterfront projects. “Mark designed an amazing open-plan cottage with sweeping views of the water,” says Sarah.
Sticking to the palette of woods, a simple console is placed in the entry.
“During the summer, we often see both the sunrise and sunset over the ocean.” For the interiors, they tapped Denise Ashmore of Project22design.
The family room has a soft, subdued palette. Custom furniture is upholstered in indoor-outdoor performance fabric.
“Mike and Sarah wanted
the palette to reflect the surrounding nature,” says Denise. When she was unable to visit the property in person due to the pandemic, they brought her a bottle of sand and some rocks from the island. “I still have the bottle on my desk,” says the designer.
Walls of windows in the living room offer spectacular ocean views. “We love looking out across the water and seeing the shadows of the clouds moving over the hills on the mainland,” says Sarah.
The 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom main cottage picks up on Thormanby’s faded beach vibes. The palette is soothing: whites, greys and warm wood tones. But beneath the
serene surfaces lies careful planning. “The salt air and blowing beach sand can be quite harsh,” says Denise. “We had to think through the materials very carefully to ensure that everything was durable.”
Denise chose laminate cabinets and Caesarstone for the counters and backsplash to stand up to the elements.
The exterior walls and roof are clad in standing-seam metal to withstand both windblown sand and winter storms. (The off-grid home is also equipped with solar panels and a backup diesel generator.) Durability guided other choices, too, such as the engineered white oak floors and mostly laminate cabinets. “These materials are more long-lasting and don’t require any maintenance,” says Denise.
Engineered white oak was used for the floors and stairs. “White oak is extremely durable,” says Denise.
Inside, installing drywall was a nonstarter. “It didn’t feel cottagey and we needed it to withstand the elements,” says Denise. They opted for whitewashed, nickel-gap cedar on both the walls and ceilings. “The feel of the cabin is incredible,” says Sarah. “As soon as I walk in, I feel relaxed and happy.”
From the dining room, the family can catch the sunset.
Building on a remote island brought additional challenges. Over the two-and-a-half-year construction period, all materials had to be delivered by barge during high tide. “We worked with CX Contracting who has done other builds on Thormanby and the team was incredibly organized with logistics and planning,” says Sarah.
“We used an enamel sink in the
powder room because enamel is pretty much indestructible,” says Denise with a laugh.
The
principal bedroom’s sliding doors face the water. “One of my dreams for the cottage was to lie in bed at night and hear the ocean,” says Mike.
Because of the secluded nature of the lot, they were able to forgo window coverings, allowing for unobstructed views.
Showering, like most island activities, comes with a spectacular view that’s best enjoyed at sunrise.
Natural light pours through the windows in the upper-floor hallway, which faces a verdant sand bluff. Walls are lined in rough-hewn whitewashed cedar.
The bunk bed in the kids’ room is made of white oak like the floors, so it blends in seamlessly.
Sheer drapes, a reproduction George Nelson Bubble pendant and simple, monochromatic linens create a cosy vibe in the guest room.
Designer:
O/C Architecture (architecture)/Denise Ashmore (design)