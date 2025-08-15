Clean Lines And Durable Finishes Define This Remote, Oceanfront B.C. Cottage

North Thormanby Island, a tiny island just off B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, is a place apart. Whisper-quiet and free of shops, hotels and restaurants, there’s a small community of summer cottagers who get around on foot or by golf cart. Sarah and Mike Chiu, along with their two tween-aged children, long admired the island from across the water when they owned a cottage on the mainland. “We love to boat,” says Mike. “We visited Thormanby often and fell in love with it.” In 2017, they bought a little A-frame cottage on the island, but when a piece of beachfront came up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity. “We decided to build our forever place,” says Mike.

The Chius now spend long stretches on the island during the summer, which requires planning as well. Mike fishes and the family grows produce including kale and raspberries in the garden. With no grocery store, they stock up in advance and rely on a deep freezer. “When we’re here, we try not to make trips to the mainland,” says Sarah. “We like our days to just be. It’s such a special place.”