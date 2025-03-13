15+ Kitchens With Colour To Inspire Your Next Makeover

Planning a kitchen renovation often starts with choosing the right palette. There’s no denying the enduring appeal of a black and white kitchen, but adding a fresh burst of colour to your cook space will keep you feeling inspired. If you’re not ready to commit to a bold all-encompassing hue, consider an accent colour on your kitchen island, a patterned tile for your backsplash or a soft pastel on your cabinets.

Scroll down for 15+ colourful kitchen ideas to inspire your next makeover!