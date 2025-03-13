Decorating & Design
15+ Kitchens With Colour To Inspire Your Next Makeover
Author: Talia Hart
Published on March 13, 2025
Planning a kitchen renovation often starts with choosing the right
palette. There’s no denying the enduring appeal of a black and white kitchen, but adding a fresh burst of colour to your cook space will keep you feeling inspired. If you’re not ready to commit to a bold all-encompassing hue, consider an accent colour on your kitchen island, a patterned tile for your backsplash or a soft pastel on your cabinets.
Scroll down for 15+ colourful kitchen ideas to inspire your next makeover!
This guesthouse kitchen by Canadian
designer Ashley Montgomery doubles as a pool bar. The patterned backsplash, cabinets and island facing — all in a soft duck-egg blue — evoke feelings of calm and tranquility.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
These floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinets, painted a dark olive, complement this
Toronto condo’s best asset: its ceiling height.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Jacquelyn Clark
The pale pink cabinets in artist Christine Flynn’s thoughtfully
eclectic kitchen provide contrast and warmth to the Verias Green marble and other moody accents in the space.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Christine Flynn and Jenn Garnett
In this carriage house,
designer Susannah Holmberg transformed the kitchen’s formerly all-white millwork and ceiling. Having them painted in rich hues adds personality and emphasizes the room’s ceiling height.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
The bright pop of blue in this immaculate white kitchen adds fun and character to the space. Montreal designer
Yves A. Lefebvre says the colourful moment is a pure reflection of the owner. “She has a very vibrant personality.”
Photographer: Justin Van Leeuwen
Designer: Yves A. Lefebvre | Douglas Dawson (architectural design)
This homeowner’s mandate was to have a home that had a “casual, breezy, coastal vibe with some whimsical touches.” Backsplash tiles depicting birds and tropical plants bring colour and pattern to the classic, all-white kitchen.
Photographer: Photographer: Andrea Kellaway
Designer: Emily Griffin and Gail Marshall
The owner of this
Prince Edward County home was in the mood for colour when it came to designing her kitchen. “I wanted robin’s egg blue, the shade of the shells you find all over the beaches here,” she says of the painted cabinets. For the backsplash, a deep blue Moroccan tile nods to the hues of the nearby marsh and Lake Ontario.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Interior: Jennifer Ferreira; Design-Build: Structural Anomaly
This cottage on Lake Huron was largely influenced by its natural surroundings. “The lichen and mossy green hues in the kitchen are from the path in the woods, and the robust orange of the tile is taken from pine tree needles,” says designer Lucy Penfield.
Photographer: Spacecrafting
Designer: Lucy Interior Design | Sala Architects (architectural design)
For a softer, more versatile shade, pale blue cabinets in
Benjamin Moore’s Wedgewood Gray (H-146) feel neutral in this English-inspired kitchen by Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry.
Photographer: Kassandra Arbour
Designer: Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry
This sophisticated kitchen with rich, oxblood-hued cabinets confirms the
Unexpected Red Theory. For Chused & Co.’s renovation of this Brooklyn, N.Y., townhouse, glossy, wine-hued cabinets are paired with warm metal accents for a modern vibe.
Photographer: Jeff Holt
Designer: Jenna Chused
Designer Olivia Botrie balanced bold colour with practical finishes in this mid-century modern–style kitchen. “My clients wanted more than one pop of colour, so we added green tile in varying sizes and pale blue uppers,” she says.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Olivia Botrie
If you’re worried about
beige cabinets feeling boring, take cues from this country kitchen designed by 31 Westgate. Botanical wallpaper and green subway tile energize the neutral kitchen cabinets.
Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie
For the kitchen in this
vibrant condo — the room that spurred the homeowners’ to hire designer Cori Halpern — Cori created a dream kitchen. “I always knew I wanted to do a two-tone teal kitchen in here,” says Cori. “We’re all redheads and we tend to gravitate toward similar hues. The Farrow & Ball–inspired palette suits them; they look good in the space.”
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Cori Halpern
When designer Jack Creasy was hired to transform this
Victorian house, the vision for the kitchen and bar included jewel tones, brass fixtures and bold wallpaper. In the bar area, bold wallpaper and purple walls in Farrow & Ball’s Pelt (254) reflects the owners’ heritage and love of Bollywood.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Products: Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry
Designer: Jack Creasy
To disguise the varying ceiling heights in the kitchen, Jack painted the entire room — including the ceiling — in
Farrow & Ball’s Studio Green (93).
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Products: Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry
Designer: Jack Creasy
“Olive green is the signature colour for my brand, and I’m always dressed in olive,” says designer Tiffany Leigh of this kitchen she designed in
Benjamin Moore’s Crownsville Gray (HC-106).
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tiffany Leigh Design
“I just knew this was the one after seeing it in a Pinterest photo,” says Instagram star Louise Roe of
her kitchen cabinets’ blue-grey colour. In her English-inspired kitchen, navy paint is brought to life by a terracotta backsplash tile from Mexico.
Photographer: Courtesy of Louise Roe (Louise's portrait, interiors)/Sharland England (tray)
Designer: Louise Roe