Decorating & Design

The New Luxury Is Time

Published on June 24, 2026

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For more than a century, household appliances have promised the same thing: to make life easier. From the first electric washing machines to today’s connected kitchens, each innovation has helped reduce the physical effort of daily chores, quietly giving us back time and energy.

According to Samsung’s recent “time tax” research, nearly nine in 10 Canadians say it would be helpful if household appliances could reduce the time they spend on chores.* The findings reflect a broader cultural shift: away from homes that require constant management and toward homes designed to quietly support daily life.

Much of this household management is invisible. It’s remembering there’s laundry to move before bed, wondering whether there’s enough milk for breakfast, checking if the dishwasher ran or deciding what’s for dinner after a long day. None of these tasks are particularly demanding on their own, but together they create a steady stream of decisions competing for our attention.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI lineup was created with this reality in mind. Its AI-powered appliances are designed to help simplify daily routines – from tracking food in the fridge to eliminating extra steps in the laundry room.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI kitchen appliances use AI-powered appliances to help simplify meal preparation and reduce some of the guesswork that comes with everyday cooking.

For years, conversations about the home centred on aesthetics: finishes, layouts, colours and materials. Now, homeowners are increasingly also asking a different question: How does this space make my life better?

That shift is redefining what luxury means at home and ultimately, how a space functions and feels to live in. It’s the difference between a home that constantly asks for your attention and one that quietly supports life in the background.

No wonder the kitchen and laundry room are becoming central to that conversation. They’re where so much of the invisible work of running a home takes place.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo washes and dries in a single machine, eliminating the need to transfer loads.

Samsung’s AI-powered appliances are designed to help simplify daily routines. A washer and dryer that work as one. A kitchen that helps simplify everyday decisions. It’s less time managing the details and more time getting on with life.

 

 

From meal preparation to food management, Samsung’s AI-powered kitchen appliances help make everyday tasks feel more intuitive and less time-consuming.

At the centre is Samsung’s SmartThings** platform, which brings appliances together in a responsive ecosystem that can be managed easily by smartphone. Rather than functioning as a collection of separate tools, connected appliances work together behind the scenes, reducing the need for constant checking, monitoring and manual oversight.

Whether adjusting settings remotely, checking on a cycle in progress or simply knowing household tasks are moving along as expected, the result is the same: less interruption and more peace of mind.

Through SmartThings, homeowners can monitor and manage connected appliances remotely, making it easier to stay on top of household tasks throughout the day.

When technology is thoughtfully integrated, it almost disappears. That may be the ultimate luxury today: a home that asks less and gives more.

Learn more about Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances and the SmartThings connected home ecosystem.

 

 

* Edelman Canada conducted a 10-minute online quantitative survey in English and French among a representative sample of 1,500 Canadians who are part of the Leger opinion panel, between October 16-24, 2025.

**Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account are required.

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