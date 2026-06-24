The New Luxury Is Time

Presented by:

For more than a century, household appliances have promised the same thing: to make life easier. From the first electric washing machines to today’s connected kitchens, each innovation has helped reduce the physical effort of daily chores, quietly giving us back time and energy.

According to Samsung’s recent “time tax” research, nearly nine in 10 Canadians say it would be helpful if household appliances could reduce the time they spend on chores.* The findings reflect a broader cultural shift: away from homes that require constant management and toward homes designed to quietly support daily life.

Much of this household management is invisible. It’s remembering there’s laundry to move before bed, wondering whether there’s enough milk for breakfast, checking if the dishwasher ran or deciding what’s for dinner after a long day. None of these tasks are particularly demanding on their own, but together they create a steady stream of decisions competing for our attention.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI lineup was created with this reality in mind. Its AI-powered appliances are designed to help simplify daily routines – from tracking food in the fridge to eliminating extra steps in the laundry room.