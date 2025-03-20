Shop: Robinson Lighting & Bath’s New Two-Floor Showroom Is A Must-Visit

Founded in 1936 in Winnipeg, Robinson Lighting & Bath is a third-generation, family-owned company that has grown into Canada’s largest specialty lighting and bath retailer. With 33 showrooms and warehouses across the country, Robinson is celebrating its latest showroom, a new flagship in Vancouver’s South Granville design district. Spanning two floors, the expansive store features inspired displays of lighting, kitchen and bath fixtures. Featured plumbing brands include Kohler, Kallista, Duravit, Dornbracht, Brizo and House of Rohl. In lighting, you’ll find classic brands such as Visual Comfort and Hudson Valley Lighting, European imports like Moooi and Flos, as well as Canadian newcomers Luminaire Authentik. Robinson Lighting & Bath’s new showroom is a destination for designers and homeowners alike.

