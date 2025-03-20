Decorating & Design

Shop: Robinson Lighting & Bath’s New Two-Floor Showroom Is A Must-Visit

Author: Gillian Atkins

Published on March 20, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Founded in 1936 in Winnipeg, Robinson Lighting & Bath is a third-generation, family-owned company that has grown into Canada’s largest specialty lighting and bath retailer. With 33 showrooms and warehouses across the country, Robinson is celebrating its latest showroom, a new flagship in Vancouver’s South Granville design district. Spanning two floors, the expansive store features inspired displays of lighting, kitchen and bath fixtures. Featured plumbing brands include Kohler, Kallista, Duravit, Dornbracht, Brizo and House of Rohl. In lighting, you’ll find classic brands such as Visual Comfort and Hudson Valley Lighting, European imports like Moooi and Flos, as well as Canadian newcomers Luminaire Authentik. Robinson Lighting & Bath’s new showroom is a destination for designers and homeowners alike.

Scroll down for a look inside, and to shop some of our favourite products.

Baril Design faucets and shower components take centre stage in the plumbing section.

A selection of Franke, Julien, Perrin & Rowe and House of Rohl kitchen sinks and faucets are set against a dramatic marble backsplash.

The showroom has clean-lined, contemporary style.

Visit Robinson Lighting & Bath’s flagship at 2912 Granville St., Vancouver, and shop some of our favourite products below.

Products: Tenerife Single-hole Floor-mount tub filler in Antique Gold by House of Rohl, $3,946. Robinson Lighting & Bath.
Products: Bellhop Portable LED table lamp in Grey by Flos, $538. Robinson Lighting & Bath.
Photographer:

Courtesy of Robinson Lighting & Bath

Source:

House & Home

Up Next

12 Trendy Benches And Banquettes That Are Made For Gathering

Related Articles

Shop: Toronto’s Mararamiro Home Store Is Full Of Unique Handmade Goods

Shops We Love: Bloom & Co. Curated Living Is A Sweet Escape

5 Pendant Lights To Brighten Your Home

Presented by ROBINSON