Decorating & Design
The Healthy Home: Rejuvenate Your Rooms With These Eco-Friendly Finds
Author: Alexandra Whyte
Published on April 9, 2025
Rejuvenate your home this season with this collection of eco-friendly design finds. From
organic towels to lamps made of biodegradable cork, these six feel-good selections will leave your spaces feeling fresh and new.
Sleep On It
The Meryl Slipcover bed frame by Four Hands features an elegant, curved headboard, plus a slipcover in Belgian flax linen that’s sustainably made. Slipcovers are removable, machine-washable and free of toxic chemicals. Available in two sizes and three colourways.
Photographer: Courtesy of Four Hands
From $3,129.
Arcadia Modern Home
Throw In The Towel
Organic Mosaic towels and tub mats from Parachute are made with sustainably grown, harvested and handled cotton, which is then yarn-dyed in a graphic jacquard pattern. Available in three colourways.
Photographer: Courtesy of Parachute
In Ash and Toast. Towels, from $54 each.
Parachute
; Tub mat, $99.
Parachute
Bright Idea
Gus* Modern’s new table lamp and pendant have contemporary style in durable and biodegradable cork. Cork is a sustainable material we’re seeing more of lately — harvesting it doesn’t require cutting or harming trees, and the textured finish has a warm, organic feel.
Photographer: Courtesy of Gus* Modern
Monocle table lamp, $395.
Gus* Modern
; Small Buoy pendant, $495.
Gus* Modern
On Cloud Nine
The Cloud dining chair from Must is upholstered in a beige fabric made from recycled plastic. Flared legs in a black gold finish have retro style.
Photographer: Courtesy of Must
Wash Away
A mix of reclaimed marble and reconstituted natural stone makes up th large Soho T-basin sink by Claybrook. Intended to sit on a counter, the sink has a nonporous surface that’s heat-retentive and stain-resistant. Drains in colour-matched stone or polished chrome sold separately.
Photographer: Courtesy of Elte
$2,164.
Ginger's
Into The Frame
Designed and built in Squamish, B.C., the Lmdc dining chair by Breá is crafted from FSC-certified American white oak (
shown) or walnut. The ultrasmooth and seamless frame is finished with a hydrocoat to prevent yellowing, UV damage or colour change, and chairs come with either a solid wood or moulded leather seat.
Photographer: Chris Rollett
Pricing upon request.
Provide