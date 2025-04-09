Decorating & Design

The Healthy Home: Rejuvenate Your Rooms With These Eco-Friendly Finds

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on April 9, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Rejuvenate your home this season with this collection of eco-friendly design finds. From organic towels to lamps made of biodegradable cork, these six feel-good selections will leave your spaces feeling fresh and new.

Sleep On It

The Meryl Slipcover bed frame by Four Hands features an elegant, curved headboard, plus a slipcover in Belgian flax linen that’s sustainably made. Slipcovers are removable, machine-washable and free of toxic chemicals. Available in two sizes and three colourways.

Photographer: Courtesy of Four Hands
Products: From $3,129. Arcadia Modern Home

Throw In The Towel

Organic Mosaic towels and tub mats from Parachute are made with sustainably grown, harvested and handled cotton, which is then yarn-dyed in a graphic jacquard pattern. Available in three colourways.

Photographer: Courtesy of Parachute
Products: In Ash and Toast. Towels, from $54 each. Parachute; Tub mat, $99. Parachute

Bright Idea

Gus* Modern’s new table lamp and pendant have contemporary style in durable and biodegradable cork. Cork is a sustainable material we’re seeing more of lately — harvesting it doesn’t require cutting or harming trees, and the textured finish has a warm, organic feel.

Photographer: Courtesy of Gus* Modern
Products: Monocle table lamp, $395. Gus* Modern; Small Buoy pendant, $495. Gus* Modern

On Cloud Nine

The Cloud dining chair from Must is upholstered in a beige fabric made from recycled plastic. Flared legs in a black gold finish have retro style.

Photographer: Courtesy of Must
Products: $300. Must

Wash Away

A mix of reclaimed marble and reconstituted natural stone makes up th large Soho T-basin sink by Claybrook. Intended to sit on a counter, the sink has a nonporous surface that’s heat-retentive and stain-resistant. Drains in colour-matched stone or polished chrome sold separately.

Photographer: Courtesy of Elte
Products: $2,164. Ginger's

Into The Frame

Designed and built in Squamish, B.C., the Lmdc dining chair by Breá is crafted from FSC-certified American white oak (shown) or walnut. The ultrasmooth and seamless frame is finished with a hydrocoat to prevent yellowing, UV damage or colour change, and chairs come with either a solid wood or moulded leather seat.

Photographer: Chris Rollett
Products: Pricing upon request. Provide
Source:

House & Home

Up Next

Shop Canadian: 10 Home Stores And Showrooms To Support Now

Related Articles

The Healthy Home: 4 Feel-Good Finds To Update Your Rooms

The Healthy Home: 5 Eco-Friendly Products To Shop This Summer

The Healthy Home: 5 Sustainable Finds To Upgrade Your Spaces