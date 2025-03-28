Decorating & Design

The Healthy Home: 4 Feel-Good Finds To Update Your Rooms

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on March 28, 2025

Update your rooms this spring with these fresh, sustainable home goods. From stools made of coffee bean shells to biodegradable jute rugs, these eco-conscious items for the home are ones you won’t want to miss. See the collection below.

Cool Beans

Designed for Copenhagen’s Mater, the Alder stool by Patricia Urquiola is created with coffee bean shells, wood waste and biodegradable plastic. Perfect as a perch or side table; available in four earthy colourways.

Photographer: Courtesy of Mater
Products: In Light Green, approx. $1,730 each. Lumens

Lay the Groundwork

Australian B Corp Armadillo blends biodegradable jute with a soft wool weft to craft the Reed rug. Reminiscent of Japanese tatami mats, the hard-wearing floor covering is handmade in India.

Photographer: Courtesy of Armadillo
Products: 6'7" x 9'10." $2,855. Provide

All Wrapped Up

Designer Tiffany Leigh (pictured) has partnered with Canadian textile brand Tuck to create a cosy new blanket. Woven in Portugal, the blankets are made with Better Cotton Initiative muslin in two OEKO-TEX-certified dyes.

Photographer: Erin Leydon
Products: From $259 each. Holt Renfrew

Think Big

Now available in Canada, the stainless steel Compost Genie can handle a whopping 13½ litres of organic waste. Not only that, it features a foot pedal for hands-free use and has a carbon filter and built-in vents to minimize odours and moisture.

Photographer: Courtesy of Compost Genie
Products: In Silver, $123. Amazon
Source:

House & Home

