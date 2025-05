Into The Woods

Canadian furniture maker De Gaspé’s new Hansen bed frame is crafted from walnut, white oak or yellow birch. Known for its carbon-neutral solid wood furniture including nightstands and dressers, the company also offers artisan-made chairs by Pedrali online and at its Montreal and Toronto showrooms. To further its sustainability efforts, the brand has partnered with Veritree to plant trees across North America and Africa every time a product is sold — 257,410 trees have already been planted!