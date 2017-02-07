How To Master The Nomadic Modern Trend

Senior editor Sally Armstrong shares her take on the Nomadic Modern trend.

With its color, quirk and bohemian vibe, Nomadic Modern is one of my favorite Top 10 Design Trends Of 2017. L.A. firm Commune nailed the look in actor Jim Parsons’ L.A. home (pictured, below), with arrow-print wallpaper, tribal details, vintage-meets-modern accents and and lots of layers. This is a style you can have fun with, but it’s also important to practice bit of restraint so the whimsical elements have room to shine. Here’s my take on the trend, coming at it with a love of pink.