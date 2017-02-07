How To Master The Nomadic Modern Trend
Senior editor Sally Armstrong shares her take on the Nomadic Modern trend.
With its color, quirk and bohemian vibe, Nomadic Modern is one of my favorite Top 10 Design Trends Of 2017. L.A. firm Commune nailed the look in actor Jim Parsons’ L.A. home (pictured, below), with arrow-print wallpaper, tribal details, vintage-meets-modern accents and and lots of layers. This is a style you can have fun with, but it’s also important to practice bit of restraint so the whimsical elements have room to shine. Here’s my take on the trend, coming at it with a love of pink.
There’s a definite tribal feel to this gorgeous pink rug by Dash and Albert. The warm, juicy colors would bring such energy to a room.
I love the hand-blocked look of this bold yet airy wallpaper. Though it definitely offers a strong hit of pattern, the white space keeps it from feeling too busy.
This sofa’s modern lines and dark fabric would help ground all of the pretty pink hues happening in the rest of the room.
With a handmade feel that looks as though it was pulled from the souk, this silk and embroidered pillow adds a global hit while playing off the pink rug.
A Nomadic Modern room isn’t complete without a bit of quirk, and this bold art offers just that. It’s a bit unexpected, and adds a jarring note that counters the prettiness of the rug and cushion.
A piece of furniture in a natural wood that looks a bit exotic helps temper all the color and pattern.
This lamp would offer another hit of black to ground all the color. The design on the lamp base has that eclectic, global feel we’re going for.
This blanket is inspired by textiles used by women in the Andes mountains. Plus, it adds another pattern to the room, which the look can totally handle — so I say why not!
I love the suppleness of this chair — the leather looks like butter. The modern lines are so simple, providing a quiet contrast to all the patterns.
A simple, sculptural floor lamp will also help break up the business of the room.
MONICA JOYCE