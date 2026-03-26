A Tired Fourplex Is Transformed Into an Elegant Single-Family Home

The Toronto home of e-commerce entrepreneur Diandra Guglielmello and health tech entrepreneur Paulo Gomes is built around entertaining. After guests shed their coats in the foyer, they enter a front hall where library panelling conceals a powder room, a staircase leads upstairs to the bedrooms, and an open plan — encompassing the living, dining and family rooms — spreads out invitingly. “We love to host, but our previous house was a narrow semi,” says Diandra. “We simply didn’t have the space to entertain.”

Even though the goal was clear, the path wasn’t easy. Paulo and Diandra found a house with the right footprint — 3,500 square feet — but the 100-year-plus structure had, at some point, been chopped up into four apartments. They hired Lindsay Mens, who worked with designer Haley Dermenjian on the renovation project. “It was basically a hodgepodge of small rooms,” says Lindsay. “It had to be taken back to the studs.”