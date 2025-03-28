Get Inspired By These Fresh Takes On The Classic White Kitchen

White kitchens are elegant and timeless, prized for their minimalist, clean look and bright appearance. For decades, design purists and lovers of neutral palettes have been applauding the enduring appeal of a classic white kitchen, but sometimes it’s fun to play outside the lines. This collection of white kitchens — some with moody dark hues, others with textural tiles — shows how the design staple has evolved. Scroll through to see the latest takes on the classic white kitchen.

Farmhouse Inspiration In this farmhouse-inspired kitchen, designer Candice Brown opted for a warm hue on the cabinets — Oyster White by Sherwin-Williams. The colour provides a neutral envelope for the space, which is accented by darker elements including the dining table, chairs and woven pendant lights above the island. The combination of dark and light design elements make this kitchen feel dynamic. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Candice Brown The white subway tile is given a visual boost by the dark grout, which adds a bit of edge, while the mix of wide wood floor boards and brass warm up the bright space. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Candice Brown The 13-foot-long pine dining table and accompanying bench and chairs — all with simple, rustic shapes — lend a farmhouse warmth to the kitchen. A collection of copper pans on a brass rail hanging in the distance helps break up the all-white backsplash and adds a personal touch. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Candice Brown Modern Scandi Although her St. John’s row house is on Jellybean Row (known for its bright candy colours), the Newfoundland kitchen of designer Susan Drover has a Scandi purity. Beadboard panelling creates textural interest, while a sculptural pendant and hardware update the traditional elements. Photographer: Jane Brokenshire Designer: Susan Drover Give white kitchens graphic punch with contrasting dark counters and window frames. (This gothic version is a standout). Photographer: Jane Brokenshire Designer: Susan Drover Boho Elegance In this bright and airy family kitchen in B.C., designer Caralee McKinney integrated a mix of warm boho style and clean-lined elegance. While a neutral palette reigns supreme, elements like the hexagonal backsplash, woven stools and pops of blue throughout keep this white kitchen feeling fresh. Photographer: Amanda Mary Creative Designer: Caralee McKinney Gold hardware gives the kitchen cabinets a delicate sparkle. Although the cabinets and backsplash are both white, the natural light from the window reflects different shades, adding dimension to the kitchen. Photographer: Amanda Mary Creative Designer: Caralee McKinney Sleek And Serene In this downtown Toronto condo kitchen, designer Jodie Rosen opted for budget triangular tile on the backsplash, and used reeded glass to layer in texture. The greyscale tones and angular pattern give this white kitchen a punch of spunk. “She wanted to be playful and have fun — and she wasn’t afraid of colour,” Jodie says of her client. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Jodie Rosen Timeless Beauty Shiplap panelling and a heavily veined Bianco Carrara marble backsplash lend character to this country kitchen by Audrée Kemp Bélanger of AKB design. The solid brass cup pulls and vertical panelling have a heritage flair, making the space feel like it’s evolved over time. Photographer: Maxime Desbiens Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger Design elements like the stainless steel range, along with smaller accents like the patterned rug and coloured-glass vase, work to make the all-white space feel less muted. Photographer: Maxime Desbiens Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger A dark-hued island and warm wood floors add contrast to the space, complementing the bright white kitchen cabinets. “I like the balance of contemporary and classic elements in the kitchen,” says the homeowner, actress Karine Vanasse. Photographer: Maxime Desbiens Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger