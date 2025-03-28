Decorating & Design
Get Inspired By These Fresh Takes On The Classic White Kitchen
Author: Arisa Valyear & Wendy Jacob
Published on March 28, 2025
White kitchens are elegant and timeless, prized for their minimalist, clean look and bright appearance. For decades, design purists and lovers of neutral palettes have been applauding the enduring appeal of a classic white
kitchen, but sometimes it’s fun to play outside the lines. This collection of white kitchens — some with moody dark hues, others with textural tiles — shows how the design staple has evolved. Scroll through to see the latest takes on the classic white kitchen.
Farmhouse Inspiration
In this farmhouse-inspired kitchen, designer Candice Brown opted for a warm hue on the cabinets —
Oyster White by Sherwin-Williams. The colour provides a neutral envelope for the space, which is accented by darker elements including the dining table, chairs and woven pendant lights above the island. The combination of dark and light design elements make this kitchen feel dynamic.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Candice Brown
The white subway tile is given a visual boost by the dark grout, which adds a bit of edge, while the mix of wide wood floor boards and brass warm up the
bright space.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Candice Brown
The 13-foot-long pine dining table and accompanying bench and chairs — all with simple, rustic shapes — lend a farmhouse warmth to the kitchen. A collection of copper pans on a brass rail hanging in the distance helps break up the all-white backsplash and adds a personal touch.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Candice Brown
Modern Scandi
Although her St. John’s row house is on Jellybean Row (known for its bright candy colours), the
Newfoundland kitchen of designer Susan Drover has a Scandi purity. Beadboard panelling creates textural interest, while a sculptural pendant and hardware update the traditional elements.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover
Give white kitchens graphic punch with contrasting dark counters and window frames. (This gothic version is a standout).
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover
Boho Elegance
In this bright and airy
family kitchen in B.C., designer Caralee McKinney integrated a mix of warm boho style and clean-lined elegance. While a neutral palette reigns supreme, elements like the hexagonal backsplash, woven stools and pops of blue throughout keep this white kitchen feeling fresh.
Photographer: Amanda Mary Creative
Designer: Caralee McKinney
Gold hardware gives the kitchen cabinets a delicate sparkle. Although the cabinets and backsplash are both white, the natural light from the window reflects different shades, adding dimension to the kitchen.
Photographer: Amanda Mary Creative
Designer: Caralee McKinney
Sleek And Serene
In this
downtown Toronto condo kitchen, designer Jodie Rosen opted for budget triangular tile on the backsplash, and used reeded glass to layer in texture. The greyscale tones and angular pattern give this white kitchen a punch of spunk. “She wanted to be playful and have fun — and she wasn’t afraid of colour,” Jodie says of her client.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Jodie Rosen
Timeless Beauty
Shiplap panelling and a heavily veined Bianco Carrara marble backsplash lend character to this country kitchen by
Audrée Kemp Bélanger of AKB design. The solid brass cup pulls and vertical panelling have a heritage flair, making the space feel like it’s evolved over time.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger
Design elements like the stainless steel range, along with smaller accents like the patterned rug and coloured-glass vase, work to make the all-white space feel less muted.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger
A dark-hued island and warm wood floors add contrast to the space, complementing the bright white kitchen cabinets. “I like the balance of contemporary and classic elements in the kitchen,” says the homeowner, actress Karine Vanasse.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Audrée Kemp Bélanger