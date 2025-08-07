This Headboard Style Is A Designer Favourite

Full-width headboards go the extra mile, making the bed appear more expansive and providing a custom effect. We’ve noticed the headboard style has been popping up in more bedrooms as an alternative to the trend of wingback headboards, those that wrap around the sides of the bed for a cocooning look. Designers praise a full-width headboard’s ability to pull a room together, making the bed an impressive focal point and allowing for smaller bedrooms to appear more seamless. Take a look!

This West Coast bedroom has a pristine palette, but it doesn’t feel sterile, thanks to the generous upholstered headboard that creates a comfy backdrop and the softening effect of lush drapes. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: Architect Stuart Howard Architects/Design Stephanie Brown The palette in this bedroom was inspired by the vintage rug, but it’s the carpet-like upholstered headboard that steals the show. The deep cobalt hue anchors the room and injects subtle pattern for a global look. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Andi Wheelband (Two Birds Design) A custom tonal upholstered headboard by designer Kim Lambert matches the bed’s platform and the result is cosy and cohesive. By coordinating with the wallpaper, the long, low headboard creates a seamless effect that feels luxurious. Photographer: Portrait of Kim Lambert and headboard, Lauren Miller Designer: Kim Lambert This full-length headboard’s curved ends offer an extra cocooning effect. Designer Philip Mitchell, who designed this headboard, notes, “the wraparound channeled headboard pulls the space together and creates a cosy enclosure.” Photographer: Annie Schlechter Designer: Phillp Mitchell In H&H deputy editor Emma Reddington’s principal bedroom, a rustic cedar headboard seems to melt into the bedside tables for an integrated effect. The result is a clean look with warmth that embodies the built-in mid-century effect Emma was going for. Photographer: Ema Peter Designer: &Daughters In this cottage guesthouse, a slim stained wood headboard with built-in nightstands makes the most of a small bedroom. The simple design is a natural fit for a simply made bed with a drapes bedspread. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Architecture Robert Packman/Design Clarisa llaneza