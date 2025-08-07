Bedrooms
This Headboard Style Is A Designer Favourite
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on August 7, 2025
Full-width headboards go the extra mile, making the bed appear more expansive and providing a custom effect. We’ve noticed the headboard style has been popping up in more bedrooms as an alternative to the trend of wingback headboards, those that wrap around the sides of the bed for a cocooning look. Designers praise a full-width headboard’s ability to pull a room together, making the bed an impressive focal point and allowing for
smaller bedrooms to appear more seamless. Take a look!
This
West Coast bedroom has a pristine palette, but it doesn’t feel sterile, thanks to the generous upholstered headboard that creates a comfy backdrop and the softening effect of lush drapes.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Architect Stuart Howard Architects/Design Stephanie Brown
The
palette in this bedroom was inspired by the vintage rug, but it’s the carpet-like upholstered headboard that steals the show. The deep cobalt hue anchors the room and injects subtle pattern for a global look.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Andi Wheelband (Two Birds Design)
A custom tonal upholstered headboard by designer Kim Lambert matches the bed’s platform and the result is cosy and cohesive. By coordinating with the wallpaper, the long, low headboard creates a seamless effect that feels
luxurious.
Photographer: Portrait of Kim Lambert and headboard, Lauren Miller
Designer: Kim Lambert
This full-length headboard’s curved ends offer an extra cocooning effect. Designer
Philip Mitchell, who designed this headboard, notes, “the wraparound channeled headboard pulls the space together and creates a cosy enclosure.”
Photographer: Annie Schlechter
Designer: Phillp Mitchell
In H&H deputy editor
Emma Reddington’s principal bedroom, a rustic cedar headboard seems to melt into the bedside tables for an integrated effect. The result is a clean look with warmth that embodies the built-in mid-century effect Emma was going for.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters
In this
cottage guesthouse, a slim stained wood headboard with built-in nightstands makes the most of a small bedroom. The simple design is a natural fit for a simply made bed with a drapes bedspread.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture Robert Packman/Design Clarisa llaneza