Bored Of White Kitchens? Discover The Cabinet Color Trending Now!
A refreshing change from white, green cabinets have been popping up in kitchens around the world. For those who don’t want to go too bold but still crave color in the kitchen, green is a surprisingly livable hue — whether it’s a soft sage, a deep olive or somewhere in between. Check out these 20 kitchens that have us green with envy to see how designers across the globe have mastered this cool new look.
Hunter green cabinets, soft white marble and copper pots give this kitchen its quintessential English charm. An accordion sconce provides task lighting and an unusual focal point.
TV exec Alix Jaffe’s California kitchen boasts schoolhouse lanterns, green cabinets and a zinc-topped island. The bold tile backsplash picks up on the tones of the kitchen cabinets and counters nicely.
Former H&H art director Mandy Milks was ahead of the trend back in 2013 when she chose a dark olive color for her kitchen cabinets. The Shaker-style doors add an appropriate sense of history to the space.
Expanses of white-grey marble on the countertops and walls of this kitchen help to lighten the island’s dark stone and kitchen cabinet’s moody green hue.
A showstopping bronze backsplash bounces light around this minimalist, hardware-free kitchen designed by Norfolk, England, design firm Naked Kitchens.
Californian designer Amber Lewis wanted the kitchen of her recent ‘Oh Hi Ojai’ project to feel cool and collected. Dark blue-green cabinets lightened by white-grey marble countertops and well-traveled accessories achieve just that.
Lithuanian interior design studio AKTA used flat-front cabinets, dramatic bold accents and a unique aqua green color in this modern kitchen, belonging to a young couple.
This kitchen by design firm Plain English is minimal yet memorable thanks to sculptural lighting and an unconventional color scheme.
U.K. design firm deVOL Kitchens describes the daring cabinet color used in their Peckham Rye Kitchen as a cross between emerald and racing green. The dramatic color choice creates an atmospheric space with bags of character.
This Shaker-style kitchen in the center of London, England, is also by deVOL Kitchens. Honed white marble helps to offset the moody green cabinet color perfectly.
California-based designer Emily Henderson chose to paint her new kitchen island teal green for a pop of color. “It’s very lovely,” she says. In order to not overwhelm the relatively small space with too much color, Emily painted the rest of her cabinets white.
“We chose inset cabinets, with flat-panel doors and Shaker uppers with a small detail that makes it feel a little more special,” explains Emily. This shot demonstrates how her green kitchen island can read as more green, or more blue (in the previous shot).
A wash of natural light keeps the green cabinets and zinc counters in this airy kitchen from feeling too dark.
U.K. based kitchen architectural design firm Teddy Edwards harkened back to a bygone era to create this Georgian-inspired kitchen. The sizable island is undoubtedly the focal point, although the dramatic green cabinetry makes a valiant attempt to steal the show.
Handbag and accessory designer Ali Hynek of Nena & Co. knew her Utah home’s original pink kitchen had seen its day. Staying true to her boho style, Ali chose deep teal-green for her new cabinets, grounded by a vintage Guatemalan rug. “The colorful cabinets make a huge impact when paired with such vibrant textiles,” she says.
Washington design studio H2 Design+Build dared to go for green in their office’s kitchenette. Thoughtful touches, like a gold faucet and hardware, cheerful giraffe print and vintage wooden crate make the office space feel warm and inviting.
In true Scandinavian form, this funky kitchen boasts blonde woods, leggy furniture and a few quirky touches — like a giant plant on the kitchen table and flat-front cabinets in a saturated teal hue.
This kitchen, designed by Brooklyn architect Elizabeth Roberts, belongs to a young family. With that in mind, Elizabeth chose durable wooden stools and dark cabinets that conceal kitchen splatters well.
Elizabeth splurged on Calacatta Gold marble countertops, gold-lined pendants and custom cabinets in a gorgeous grey-green hue.
In one of their latest webisodes, Salt Lake City design firm Studio McGee revealed this charming kitchen, equipped with a retro-inspired Smeg fridge and kitchen cabinets painted in a deep forest green.
Studio McGee chose a farmhouse sink that pairs perfectly with the green cabinets for this country-chic kitchen.
Glamour oozes from every inch of this gold and green kitchen situated in the Hollywood Hills.
