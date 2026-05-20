The “Micro Resort” Trend Is Taking Over Outdoor Living

Layered Lighting

Soft outdoor lighting can transform your backyard into a dreamy retreat, so use a mix of path lights, and uplighting to highlight trees and create a warm, inviting glow in the evening. In George Coito’s home, uplit trees and strategic lanterns create a magical evening ambience. For an easy upgrade, hang string lights and use lanterns on patios, or solar-powered garden stakes to frame garden paths.

Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey