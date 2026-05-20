Decorating & Design
The “Micro Resort” Trend Is Taking Over Outdoor Living
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on May 20, 2026
The “Micro Resort” trend is all about homeowners turning their
outdoor spaces into personalized retreats. Instead of spending on pricey hotels and flights, homeowners are investing in their outdoor spaces to create relaxing areas for entertaining, dining, and spending quality time with family and friends. From at-home spas to cold plunge pools and luxury guest houses, these vacation-worthy amenities are inspiring homeowners to embrace the “micro resort” trend, transforming their own backyards into everyday escapes. Scroll down for 10+ ideas!
Spas
Health and well-being are central tenets of the Micro Resorts, often layering in meditation areas, yoga platforms, and spa-like features. The soothing effect of the warm water and massaging action of hydrotherapy jets in a spa can relax and soothe tight, tense muscles, and help ease aches and pains. In this West Coast pool, the spa is set adjacent to the sun shelf, where two lounge chairs are set to take advantage of the Pacific Ocean view.
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
Outdoor Kitchens
Outdoor living has become an extension of primary living areas, with defined zones for cooking, lounging, and dining. An outdoor kitchen, a large firepit and lounge area encourages family and guests to linger in this Vancouver,
waterside home. Owner Ali Hakimzadeh insisted the luxe pizza oven serve as centerpiece for the outdoor kitchen. “That’s my husband’s beauty; he’s in love with that oven,” says Sherry Hakimzadeh. An outdoor bar and full kitchen create a watering hole for socializing. (Think about proximity to gas, water, and electrical hookups if you are planning to install one in your space).
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
Yoga Studio
Hotels regularly offer guests the use of yoga studios or gyms during their stay. The garden is an ideal location to increase a home’s wellness offerings, and in this Vancouver home, a standalone structure serves as a mini-gym/yoga studio. “Their work is intense,” says designer Andrea McLean of the homeowners. “They wanted to decompress in nature and have a place to work out, but they didn’t want to feel like they were in a fishbowl.” The trees provide natural screening so a yoga or meditation practice remains private, and a large opening at the back of the cabana looks directly into the bamboo grove, so it feels like working out in a tropical resort. “These outbuildings have been a lifesaver for us. It’s so chill in there; I can just exhale,” explains the homeowner.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Andrea McLean
Soundscaping
The sound of running water can help transform an outdoor space into a relaxing retreat. In urban environments, it can help mask traffic noise and the hum of air conditioners. In a rustic setting, the sound of gently flowing water adds instant serenity. The five water spouts built into the pool’s fieldstone wall creates a soothing ambience in the backyard of this
country house, creating a sensory escape.
Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Curtis Hutten, The Landmark Group and Joél Zavitz (landscape design)/Joél Zavitz (pool design)
Cold Plunge Pools
Credited with improving immune function and sleep quality, plus enhancing mood by triggering dopamine release, cold plunge pools are the hottest addition to backyards. For athletes they also reduce muscle soreness, inflammation, and accelerate recovery following intense exercise. This
city backyard’s galvanized metal stock tank pool serves as a cost-effective alternative to an in-ground pool. A stock tank pool can be converted to a DIY cold plunge pool by filling it with ice, or using a water chiller and filtration system to maintain temperatures.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Arren Williams
Lounge-worthy Seating Zones
Quality outdoor seating that guests can sink into is an essential part of any well appointed hotel. Conjure a mini-resort outdoor room and create a social hub at home by arranging furniture around a central fireplace or fire table to warm up chilly evenings. Designer Andrea McLean chose outdoor seating in a subtle palette that wouldn’t be jarring on grey days, with woven chairs and accent tables for a beach-club feel (you can also layer in loungers, a hammock or hanging chair). If you don’t have the budget to upgrade patio furniture, invest in outdoor cushions and accent furniture with a cosy throw for cool evenings and define the seating area with an outdoor rug.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Andrea McLean
Guest Accommodations
Nothing embodies the Micro Resort trend like your own guest quarters. This 1,000-square foot pool house on Lake Ontario has an indoor-outdoor fireplace hearth that can be used as a guesthouse or workspace. The owner, Julia Francisco, took cues from the house’s sleek exterior design when planning her four-season guest
pool house, which includes a kitchen and bathroom, plus a loggia with fireplace. Julia wanted it to be totally open to take advantage of the pool and lake views.
Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
Layered Lighting
Soft outdoor lighting can transform your backyard into a dreamy retreat, so use a mix of path lights, and uplighting to highlight trees and create a warm, inviting glow in the evening. In George Coito’s
home, uplit trees and strategic lanterns create a magical evening ambience. For an easy upgrade, hang string lights and use lanterns on patios, or solar-powered garden stakes to frame garden paths.
Photographer: Younes Bouhnar, Amanda Large, Alex Lukey
Designer: Designer: Architecture and Interior Design by Vanessa Fong/Landscape Design by George Coito
Seclusion
Vacations are all about reclaiming peace and quiet, and shutting out busyness. A well-placed screen can reduce noise pollution by 30%, block 60% of UV rays, and shield against 40 mph winds, while still allowing airflow and light. Screens can disguise AC units or garbage and recycling bins, control sightlines, and delineate different zones. In this Toronto
backyard, an ipé wood slat screen obscures the neighbouring property and makes the dining area feel intimate to create the impression you’re in a private escape.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Leigh Gravenor
Lush Plantings
Quality hotels never skimp on the florals, whether it’s an oversized bouquet to welcome guests in the lobby, luscious tabletop arrangements in a restaurant, or expertly landscaped gardens. Enhance the tropical vacation vibe with plants like palms, banana trees, elephant ears, and birds of paradise, which are readily available at Canadian garden centres all summer. Set in a bird bath, this grouping of easy-care succulents in designer
Erin Feasby’s home have a coral-like look, and can be overwintered indoors.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Feasby & Bleeks Design
Built-in Fireplaces
Design-savvy homeowners know how an outdoor fireplace can extend the season and create an architectural focal point, but they are moving away from smaller portable units in favour of permanent, built-in fireplaces. “They really wanted that indoor-outdoor living space,” says designer Kyla Ray of Carey Price’s Kelowna home. An outdoor kitchen with a smoker, pizza oven and fridge is on the other side of the fireplace.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ron Hart Architecture (architecture)/Kyla Ray (design)/Alexander Suvajac (landscape design)
Cabanas
Perched on Scarborough’s lofty bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario, this pool feels worlds away from Toronto, offering a resort-like escape in the height of summer. A modern cabana anchors one end of the pool, creating a shaded spot to lounge, entertain and take in the view.
Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
Resort-Style Accents
Decorative umbrellas, colourful throw pillows and stylish furniture turn a standard poolside into an at-home resort. Matching white lounge chairs, umbrellas, dining table and chairs, and planters give a high-end resort look, while inflatable pool toys offer a fun pop of colour.
Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
Saunas
A former change room was modified to include an infrared sauna and shower (right of the pool), used by the family year-round in this
mid-town Toronto backyard. Minimalist railings help preserve sightlines and are replacing bulkier designs for an uninterrupted view of the pool, which is also used for cold plunges in the fall.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Leigh Gravenor, Gravenor Landscape Design
Outdoor Showers
Nothing says vacation quite like an outdoor shower. Whether used for rinsing off after a swim or creating a spa-like moment in the backyard, these open-air showers bring a relaxed, resort-inspired feel to outdoor living. “We have a thing for outdoor showers,” says the owner of
this Toronto home, Lesley Stowe.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Drawing Room Architect (architectural design)/Kate Zeidler (design)