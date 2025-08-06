Three Stunning Backyard Pools In Three Unique Settings

A pergola anchors one end of the pool, which is surrounded by a wood deck with deer-resistant grasses that disguise the glass safety barrier.

1) Clean Contemporary

Perched on Scarborough’s lofty bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario, this pool seems worlds away from Toronto, more akin to a mid-century West Coast aerie. “I’m not a pool person,” says homeowner and designer Julia Francisco. “I grew up with a cottage, so I didn’t really know anything about pools.” In 2015, she built a new modern bungalow after razing the derelict home that had sat empty on the lot for eight years. The plan also involved building a pool and guesthouse but, after Covid hit, it was difficult to secure a builder. “That ended up being a good thing because I needed a year of prep for the planning and permitting,” she says with a laugh. Julia loved designing the pool. “The way it’s laid out with the inset hot tub in the middle works so well,” she says. An underwater ledge beside it allows kids to play safely while the parents relax in the hot tub.

Photographer: Colin Faulkner