Decorating & Design

Three Stunning Backyard Pools In Three Unique Settings

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on August 6, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Pools are often as unique as the people who own them. Every family takes their personal preferences into account when planning a pool, and in this, case location was a big factor. For example, Julia Francisco’s pool is perched on Scarborough, Ontario’s, lofty bluffs. With a view of Lake Ontario from her modernist house, the pool’s clean lines and sharp pool house reflect a classic beach vibe. Elsewhere, a Toronto home incorporates a fully kitted out cabana with a fireplace and kitchen, while a West Coast pool takes its colour palette from the Pacific Ocean that serves as a backdrop to the property. Below, see three incredible pools and the extras — pizza ovens, fire features, guest houses and more — that make them true oases.

A large pool with a black rimmed pergola at the edge including an outdoor fireplace and wicker chairs. A floaty floats in the blue water. unique backyard pools

A pergola anchors one end of the pool, which is surrounded by a wood deck with deer-resistant grasses that disguise the glass safety barrier.

1) Clean Contemporary

Perched on Scarborough’s lofty bluffs overlooking Lake Ontario, this pool seems worlds away from Toronto, more akin to a mid-century West Coast aerie. “I’m not a pool person,” says homeowner and designer Julia Francisco. “I grew up with a cottage, so I didn’t really know anything about pools.” In 2015, she built a new modern bungalow after razing the derelict home that had sat empty on the lot for eight years. The plan also involved building a pool and guesthouse but, after Covid hit, it was difficult to secure a builder. “That ended up being a good thing because I needed a year of prep for the planning and permitting,” she says with a laugh. Julia loved designing the pool. “The way it’s laid out with the inset hot tub in the middle works so well,” she says. An underwater ledge beside it allows kids to play safely while the parents relax in the hot tub.

Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
A bright blue pool with a built-in hot tub and large umbrella hanging over deck chairs. unique backyard pools

Homeowner and designer Julia Francisco broke with convention and built the hot tub in the centre of the pool.

Location: Scarborough Bluffs, Toronto

Type: Sakrete concrete pool with a UV purification and ozone filter, integrated spa, toddler ledge and deep-water bench

Design Brief: Clean and contemporary

Dimensions: 43′ l. x 17′ w. x 6′ d.

Pool Construction: Eight months including pool house

Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
A large open pool house with lounge furniture and an open layout. unique backyard pools

Used as a guesthouse or workspace, the 1,000-square foot pool house has an indoor-outdoor fireplace hearth and cedar canopy.

Julia took cues from the house’s sleek exterior design when planning the four-season guest pool house, which has a kitchen and bathroom, plus a loggia with fireplace. She wanted it to be totally open to take advantage of the pool and lake views. “Because we’re on the bluffs, the swirling sand gives the lake a Caribbean, turquoise look,” she says. “When we moved in, friends asked if we felt exposed and we laughed. Who wouldn’t want exposure to this setting?”

Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
A sign with pool rules sits above a shelving unit with sea green vases sitting on top of it. unique backyard pools

A retail signage board displays the pool rules, but Julia wishes she had included “No saying, Watch this!”

Related: How three families chose their perfect pools

Photographer: Colin Faulkner
Designer: Julia Francisco (design), Joel Loblaw (planting design), Gib-San Pools (pool contractor), Lara McGraw (styling)
Layout plans of a pool house and pool. unique backyard pools

The garden plan, showing the cabana, lounge, pool, patio and guest pool house.

 

 

Photographer: Illustration by Erica Rodrigues
A modern cubic pool house with an open layout, white tanning chairs, and a sleek in-ground pool. Greenery surrounds the pool. unique backyard pools

The open cabana houses a fireplace, TV, dining area and servery with a bar, fridge and sink; a patch of grass gives the kids a play area.

2) Modern Urban Zen

“You can’t really differentiate what’s outside and what’s inside,” says architect Michael Boxer of this contemporary Toronto home, pool and cabana. As the architect of both the house and the outbuildings, he worked with Pencil Design to create a seamless experience. The clients wanted a Muskoka room in the city, but instead of placing it at the back of the house, Michael proposed an open cabana on the north side of the property, so that the pool could be elongated for laps. The cabana includes a courtyard with a Japanese maple growing through the open roof, as well as a wood-burning fireplace, dining area and servery, plus there’s a barbecue and concealed outdoor shower.

Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Pencil Design (interior design), Boxer Architects (architecture), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture), Arbordale Landscaping (landscape contracting), Todd Pools (pool contractor), Profile Development Group (builder)
A large home with white brick shot from the backyard. A large rectangular pool with tanning chairs and an outdoor couch sit around the pool. unique backyard pools

Large-scale architectural concrete terraces act as “bridges” throughout the garden, which are softened with Elfin thyme and Hakone grass.

Location: Forest Hill, Toronto

Type: Gunite pool and spa with a marbelite finish

Design Brief: Long, suitable for laps, with a play area for children, plus a cabana with fireplace and dining area

Dimensions: 15′ l. x 36′ w. x 7′ d.

Pool Construction: Four months

Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Pencil Design (interior design), Boxer Architects (architecture), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture), Arbordale Landscaping (landscape contracting), Todd Pools (pool contractor), Profile Development Group (builder)
An outdoor couch sits at the side of a pool house and near a pool in a backyard. unique backyard pools

The home’s sliding glass doors supply dreamy pool views while soft pink and mauve perennials behind the outdoor sofa bloom from summer to fall.

“It was important to avoid the feeling of a big concrete donut terrace around the pool in the backyard,” says Michael. “We broke up the garden elements with little ‘bridges’ of large-format concrete terraces and patio areas.” Landscape architect Ronald Holbrook chose feathery Japanese forest grass to temper the hardscaping, with a row of European beeches for privacy. A limestone bench behind the deep end is lit at night and has become a favourite feature. “All four sides of this garden have a different personality,” says Michael. “The whole backyard feels like a green landscape with strategic features incorporated carefully within it.”

Read More: Clever outdoor living space ideas to embrace now

Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Pencil Design (interior design), Boxer Architects (architecture), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture), Arbordale Landscaping (landscape contracting), Todd Pools (pool contractor), Profile Development Group (builder)
A large pool house that opens onto the backyard with a sleek indoor pool and greenery. Couches, a coffee table, and an outdoor fireplace built into the wall sit inside. unique backyard pools

A retractable screen buffers wind and bugs. Ruby Slippers Oakleaf hydrangea and a Bloodgood Japanese maple add drama to the sterling limestone bench.

Photographer: Jeff McNeill
Designer: Pencil Design (interior design), Boxer Architects (architecture), Holbrook & Associates Landscape Architects (landscape architecture), Arbordale Landscaping (landscape contracting), Todd Pools (pool contractor), Profile Development Group (builder)
A backyard layout with a large pool house on the left, pool in the middle, and a grassy section on the right. unique backyard pools

The garden plan, showing the cabana, pool, patio and play area.

 

Photographer: Illustration by Erica Rodrigues
A scenic view of a backyard with a long, infinity style pool with a white deck and large white chairs in the water. The ocean is seen in the background. A large house sits to the right of the pool. unique backyard pools

Bright, contemporary sofas look like a ray of sunshine next to the pool’s moody blue glass tile.

3) Oceanfront Infinity

It’s hard to compete with the majesty of the Pacific Ocean, so homeowners Sherry and Ali Hakimzadeh decided to make their pool an homage to it. Sherry chose to line the pool in custom-painted glass tile. “We have a really nice ocean view; I wanted to mimic the colour of the water,” says Sherry. “I didn’t want a bright blue because Vancouver’s weather is often dark and grey. When we’re in the pool, it’s like being in the ocean.” Located in West Vancouver’s Westmount neighbourhood, the house had an old deck with a gorgeous view, but a garden full of boulders wedged against the home blocked the flow. Sherry’s goal was to create a seamless outdoor living experience, with an infinity pool and well-equipped outdoor kitchen that included an impressive pizza oven and convertible barbecue.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
A large home with black siding and floor-to-ceiling windows sits near a pool in the backyard. a lime green outdoor sitting area sits at the edge of the pool, complete with an outdoor fire pit. unique backyard pools

Acting as an extension of the adjoining family room, an engineered oak deck breaks up the stone patio and creates an indoor-outdoor vibe

Location: Westmount, West Vancouver, B.C.

Type: Four-sided concrete infinity pool with custom-painted glass tile

Design Brief: A pool and spa to complement the waterfront location

Dimensions: 35′ l. x 15′ w. x 4’10” d.

Pool Construction: Six months

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
A pergola with open sides sits up steps just off the side of a pool, with a dining table and outdoor oven. unique backyard pools

A pergola shades the outdoor kitchen, which includes a pizza oven, plate warmer, fridge and ice maker.

The heated pool allows Sherry and her teen daughters to swim in December. “We use the hot tub after skiing, so having it close to the house is so convenient.” She admits that the painted glass tile was an expense, but reasoned the cost was worth it since the pool is visible every day from the family room and kitchen. “The pool is a piece of art,” she says. “At night, with the lights on around it, it’s just beautiful.”

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
A woman stands at an outdoor pizza oven under a pergola. unique backyard pools

Ali Hakimzadeh insisted the luxe pizza oven serve as centerpiece for the outdoor kitchen. “That’s my husband’s beauty; he’s in love with that oven,” says Sherry Hakimzadeh (pictured).

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Sherry Hakimzadeh (design); Paul Sangha Creative (landscape master plan); Élevé Atelier (landscape design); Aloha Pools (pool contractor); Nader Shabdiz, NSR Contracting (contracting)
A backyard floor plan with a large pool, hot tub, outdoor seating area. unique backyard pools

The garden plan, showing the lounge, outdoor kitchen, pool and hot tub.

Photographer: Illustration by Erica Rodrigues
Source:

House & Home

Up Next

13 Luxe Outdoor Spaces To Swoon Over

Related Articles

How Three Families Chose Their Perfect Pools

A Bare City Garden Becomes A Resort-Like Escape With À La Carte Options

6 Reasons You Need A Pergola