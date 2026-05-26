Clodagh McKenna’s Joyful Recipes for the Health-conscious Cook

In a Chelsea townhouse in the heart of London, Irish cookbook author and TV host Clodagh McKenna is mere steps from the hustle and bustle of world-renowned shopping, art galleries and dining. She moved from Ireland a decade ago and still pinches herself at the life she’s since created.

From Monday to Thursday, Clodagh is busy in the city taping live cooking demos, recipe developing and running her lifestyle brand Honey by Clodagh, but when the weekend hits, she and her husband, Harry, drive to their sustainable farm at Broadspear House in Hampshire. Here, Clodagh loves to entertain with elaborate tablescapes, seasonal plates and cool cocktails.