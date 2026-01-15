Recipe
January 15, 2026
Vij’s Chicken Korma
“The sauce uses ground almonds, cream, turmeric and red chili powder for a beautiful depth of flavour.” — Vikram Vij
Directions
Yield: Serves 6
Prepare Chicken
- In bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Add chicken and mix to coat. Cover, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight for best results.
- Preheat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade, then place on grill. Grill for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until fully cooked. Set aside to rest for 1 to 2 minutes, then cut into bite-size pieces.
Make Sauce
- In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown and caramelized. Add garlic and ginger, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.
- Stir in korma paste, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chili powder. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.
- Stir in coconut milk and cream. Add ground almonds, then gently simmer for 10 minutes, allowing sauce to thicken.
Assemble and Serve
- Add chicken to pan, stirring to coat with sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes to allow flavours to meld.
- Garnish with cilantro and walnuts. Serve hot with rice or naan.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:
Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved