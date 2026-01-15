Recipe

January 15, 2026

Vij’s Chicken Korma

Recipe: Vikram Vij

Print This

“The sauce uses ground almonds, cream, turmeric and red chili powder for a beautiful depth of flavour.” — Vikram Vij

Ingredients

Marinade 

  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
  • Pinch salt
  • 2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Korma Sauce

  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp grated ginger
  • 2 tbsp store-bought
  • korma paste
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp red chili powder
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup ground almonds

Garnish

  • Chopped cilantro
  • Chopped walnuts
  • Rice or naan, to serve

Directions

Yield: Serves 6

Prepare Chicken

  1. In bowl, combine yogurt, ginger-garlic paste and salt. Add chicken and mix to coat. Cover, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight for best results.
  2. Preheat grill or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove chicken from marinade, then place on grill. Grill for 5 to 7 minutes on each side, until fully cooked. Set aside to rest for 1 to 2 minutes, then cut into bite-size pieces.

Make Sauce

  1. In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown and caramelized. Add garlic and ginger, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.
  2. Stir in korma paste, cumin, coriander, turmeric and chili powder. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.
  3. Stir in coconut milk and cream. Add ground almonds, then gently simmer for 10 minutes, allowing sauce to thicken.

Assemble and Serve 

  1. Add chicken to pan, stirring to coat with sauce. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Simmer for another 5 to 10 minutes to allow flavours to meld.
  2. Garnish with cilantro and walnuts. Serve hot with rice or naan.
Author: Vikram Vij
Source:

Recipes from My New Indian Kitchen by Vikram Vij with Jennifer Muttoo. Photography by Gabriel Cabrera. ©2025 by Vikram Vij. Excerpted with permission from Figure 1 Publishing. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Paneer and Tomato Salad with Mint

Gunpowder Prawns

Naan Pizza