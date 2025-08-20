Nyla Free Designs A Prairie Modern Ensuite in Calgary

The reeded walnut vanity has a furniture look, with gunmetal-finish faucets as a fresh alternative to brass. Two mirrors serve as a perch for whimsical birds.

The renovation of the 198-square-foot ensuite took four months. Custom elements include the reeded walnut vanity, closets, painted tub and the shelving unit with open display for a coffee station. The style goal was to play up the lakeside inspiration and include all of the owners’ amenity requests such as the coffee bar and wardrobe storage.