Four Unique Bathrooms Offer Beautiful Solutions To Elevate Daily Rituals

Designers are always ready to provide inspiration and solutions when it comes to creating bathrooms that reflect a homeowner’s style, whether it’s traditional, modern, or something in between. See a renovated spa-like bathroom with unexpected drama in Toronto by Suzane Dimma, plus an old world-meets-traditional bathroom in Montreal by Laurence Pond Lavigne and Mélanie Cherrier. Then, explore two striking bathrooms in Western Canada including a Calgary ensuite with a lake-inspired palette by Nyla Free, and a penthouse bathroom with a stellar view of the Saskatoon skyline by Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona.
Photographer:
Valerie Wilcox, Annie Fafard, Phil Crozier and Eymeric Wilding