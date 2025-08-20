Four Unique Bathrooms Offer Beautiful Solutions To Elevate Daily Rituals

Designers are always ready to provide inspiration and solutions when it comes to creating bathrooms that reflect a homeowner’s style, whether it’s traditional, modern, or something in between. See a renovated spa-like bathroom with unexpected drama in Toronto by Suzane Dimma, plus an old world-meets-traditional bathroom in Montreal by Laurence Pond Lavigne and Mélanie Cherrier. Then, explore two striking bathrooms in Western Canada including a Calgary ensuite with a lake-inspired palette by Nyla Free, and a penthouse bathroom with a stellar view of the Saskatoon skyline by Curtis Elmy and Trevor Ciona.

The Spa Effect When renovating their home in Toronto’s west end, Laura and Dan Keogh were inspired by the former Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, townhouse bathroom of EyeSwoon blogger Athena Calderone. They hired designer Suzanne Dimma, who layered in design elements including statement marble, a floating vanity and an arched niche behind the freestanding tub flanked by windows. Read more Photographer: Valerie Wilcox (bathroom)/Alex Lukey (Suzanne's portrait) Timeless Trad The walls in this circa-1930 home in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district burnish the bathroom in a honeyed, golden glow that enhances its heritage. “Every house has its own history, and it’s important for us to create a design that harmonizes with its era or the architectural style,” says designer Laurence Pons Lavigne of Blanc Marine Intérieurs, who worked alongside Mélanie Cherrier on the project. Read more Photographer: Annie Fafard (bathroom)/Gabrielle Robert (portrait) Prairie Modern A renovated ensuite in a home in Calgary’s Lake Bonavista neighbourhood takes its cues from nature. “This house is right off the lake, so that was our jumping-off point,” says designer Nyla Free. “The soft blues and chocolatey walnut stain on the oak vanity create an earthy prairie vibe.” Read more Photographer: Phil Crozier Serene & Spacious The owners of this Saskatoon condo are avid travellers. “When you enjoy luxuries in a hotel, you wonder: Why don’t I have this at home?” says Curtis Elmy, who designed this bathroom with Atmosphere Interior Design partner Trevor Ciona. “These clients understand that hotels are a great source of design ideas.” Read more Photographer: Eymeric Widling (bathroom)/D&M Images (portrait)