Discover Traces and the Car That Inspired It — a Range Rover, of Course!

Traces was a breathtaking installation by Range Rover in collaboration with spatial designers Storey Studio, all about celebrating objects of desire, where craftsmanship, creativity and individuality converge, at this year’s Milan Design Week.

The exhibit combined large-scale spatial design, stunning original film, bespoke sound immersion and commissioned embroidered artwork from a selection of independent artists before unveiling a stunning bespoke Range Rover commission, the Pearl of Tay.

“Range Rover’s Traces installation beautifully brings to life elements of the Range Rover Bespoke service — reserved for our most exclusive and discerning clients seeking true distinction,” says Anna Gallagher, managing director of Range Rover’s Bespoke Operations. “It shines a spotlight on the work of our artisan craftspeople, from our paint experts to our embroidery team.”

The car itself — the Pearl of Tay — is entirely one-of-one, designed to exemplify that same dedication to craft displayed by its collaborators at Storey Studio and Scottish gallery Bard. Its stunning bespoke pearlescent exterior paint might steal the headlines, but its soft, refined interior — light, airy, almost imposingly beautiful — emphasizes the concept of tailor-made excellence. The result is an exhibition and a vehicle that not only reflects Range Rover’s dedication to bespoke craft but also re-establishes its place amongst Milan Design Week’s must-see exhibitors.