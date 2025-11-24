Inside a Refined and Rustic Kitchen With Farmhouse Style

Stephanie and Daniel Aquino call this rural property in Schomberg, Ont., home, and rescue horses, a donkey and a brood of chickens do, too. “It’s a little hobby farm — nothing fancy,” says Stephanie. “I like older homes and would love to buy one, but Daniel is a builder and that will never happen,” she says with a smile. “So, we build new houses like this that feel warm and cosy, and have period elements.”
Photographer:
Alex Lukey
Stylist:
Stephanie Acquino, Bloomsbury Fine Cabinetry
Designer:
Nazem + Rose Design (interior design), Lorne Rose Architect (architecture)