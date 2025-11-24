Decorating & Design
11 Times Bocci Lighting Elevated A Room
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on November 24, 2025
Bocci is known for its unique, handmade pendants, sconces and more. The
Vancouver company has become a designer favourite since 2005. Bocci’s sculptural fixtures boast clean lines and organic appeal. Below, see 11 rooms that feature Bocci lights.
To fill the vaulted ceiling space in this dining room, designer Christopher Spraggett hung a glass sphere chandelier. The fixture plays up the contemporary vibe of this
Muskoka cottage without interrupting the view to the outdoors.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Christopher Spraggett (design)
Designer Kate Zeidler illuminates this bedside table with a Bocci pendant, a modern touch to complement the classic nightstand. “I like things that are usable and last forever,” says Kate of her timeless aesthetic.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Kate Zeidler
Alda Pereira selected a Bocci fixture to create contrast in this bright
Vancouver condo. The light’s dark baubles and black frame create a sense of moodiness that adds depth to the room. A solid-wood dining table with an organic shape evokes the look of the fixture.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Alda Pereira
Fabricated with sheets of thin porcelain, Bocci 21 pendants are shaped and arranged in a random cluster to create a sculptural statement. “The fixture creates this gentle glow for evening soaks in the tub,” says designer Chad Falkenberg, parter of the firm Falken Reynolds, of this airy ensuite.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Chad Falkenberg and Kelly Reynolds
Bocci lights hung by the window mimic clouds in this
Vancouver pied-à-terre. “We took our clients to Bocci’s glassblowing studio, and she fell in love with the fixtures,” says designer Chad Falkenberg.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Chad Falkenberg and Kelly Reynolds
This dining room by Sam Sacks displays the versatility of Bocci lights, proving they can work in both modern and traditional spaces. “I love the simplicity of this pendant in contrast to the ornate plaster medallion,” says the designer, who renovated this period
Victorian house.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sam Sacks
A dark
bathroom is brought to life with an Avocatus quartzite vanity. Its prominent veining echoes the iridescent hue of the Bocci 84 pendants that hang nearby. “The glass-encased copper on the pendants create a warm, glowing reflection that feels like candlelight,” says designer Kelly Reynolds.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Chad Falkenberg and Kelly Reynolds
In this North Vancouver home office, a reading nook is given a whimsical upgrade with a colourful Bocci light that cascades down from the ceiling. A pair of vintage butterscotch-hued Maralunga lounge chairs add to the 1970s-style appeal of the space.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Mark Burkart
Designer Stephanie Brown decorated this minimalist kitchen and dining area with a
striking fixture above the table. “We were able to select the glass colours to support the clients’ artwork and outdoor tones, and we placed the globes so that they wouldn’t obstruct the view,” she says.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Stephanie Brown
Designer Sam Sacks selected delicate Bocci pendants to hang above the dining table in this newly built
country house. The light strikes a modern balance against the Douglas fir-clad ceilings to achieve a balanced contemporary country style.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sam Sacks