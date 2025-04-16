Inside A Newly Built Quebec Country Home With Tons Of English Charm

English kitchens set the gold standard for owners hungry for living spaces that look back in time, but also capitalize on the latest cooking technology. While this kitchen isn’t set inside a cottage in the dales of Gloucestershire, it does feel authentic — the perfect place to savour a hot cuppa.

In fact, this newly built home is in Saint-Lazare, Que., about an hour west of downtown Montreal. The kitchen — a believable Brit stand-in — features a creamy Aga cooker, fieldstone-veneer wall, wide-plank wood floors and two dark oak islands that resemble retrofitted antiques.

Designer Fay Martel, co-founder of the Montreal firm Les Coupables, had revamped the previous home of pharmacists Geneviève Lamarre and Maciek Zarzycki. When they wanted to build a new house, Fay was brought in early so she could dispense advice on the layout, as well as the decorating.

“We wanted our new house to be warm and cosy, and completely livable,” says Geneviève, an admitted Anglophile. “We wanted it to feel inviting without being overly fancy.” Set in famously horsey Saint-Lazare — the area is studded with stables — the locale was a natural fit. “To keep the look authentic, we sourced a number of items from the U.K., including the hardware and some of the light fixtures,” says Fay.

For lucky visitors, spending time in this house is akin to taking a mini-vacation in England. “When guests walk in, they don’t want to leave,” says Geneviève. “It feels like we’ve captured that cosy British farmhouse vibe we were aiming for. In this home, comfort reigns supreme, and we couldn’t be happier.” See inside the Quebec country home oozing with Continental elegance below.