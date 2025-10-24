The Red Barns — Cecconi Simone Creates A Country Retreat

Actually, I can. The phrase glows in white neon on the wall of the country home that interior designer Anna Simone shares with her life and business partner, Paula Fleck. A gift from Paula for Anna’s birthday, the sign is more than just a decorating accent — it’s a mantra. “Anna’s traditional upbringing didn’t encourage women to pursue higher education or a profession, but she did, big-time!,” says Paula. “She was the first in her family to go to university and, now, her design firm Cecconi Simone is celebrating 43 years this year.”

The same ethos — understated but fiercely determined — powered the transformation of this rural property writ large. A former horse farm in Cambridge, Ont., the 12,000-square foot compound comprises three heritage-designated barns (dubbed the Main Barn, Medium Barn and Baby Barn), plus a studio. Nestled on just under a hectare of land, the idyllic property is bursting with natural beauty, including the lavender and vegetable gardens, and a lily-filled reflecting pond.

What now looks like a modern-rustic dream retreat — crisp white walls contrasting with hand-hewn posts and beams, clawfoot tubs and jet-black chandeliers — was once derelict, with crumbling foundations and overgrown paths, everything a bit Grey Gardens. “The energy was always good, but the buildings were falling apart,” says Anna. “It needed a lot of love.”

The couple first spotted the barns more than 20 years ago while staying at Langdon Hall. “As we pulled into the hotel, we noticed the red siding and sash windows across the road, and we were instantly charmed,” says Paula.