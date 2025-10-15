Inside A Modern, Scandi-style Prefab Retreat in the Canadian Wilderness

Most people don’t get to see wolves in the wild. Cathy Cicchini, on the other hand, recently watched one stroll right past her front door. The creative director and her husband, Mike Cicchini, who live in Richmond Hill, Ont., built their prefab cabin on Ontario’s Long Lake in Haliburton. The compact yet sleek dwelling is perched on the granite ridges of the Canadian Shield surrounded by forest, clean-lined and spare in all the right ways.

Cathy had long been drawn to the idea of a tiny home but knew she didn’t want anything on wheels. When she found The Backcountry Hut Company, a specialist in prefab dwellings, she loved everything about the designs. “Backcountry was so different from any other kind of prefab out there,” she says. “The cabins have a European, Scandinavian feel.” Cathy and Mike purchased the System 02 model designed by Leckie Studio. The project came together over nine months, from December 2023 to August 2024. After the foundation was poured, the kit was delivered — with the cabin as an exterior shell — and a carpentry company assembled it.