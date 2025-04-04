Shop: Ottawa’s Gallery Elder Is A Must-Visit For Antique Furniture And Homewares

“I like the the word elder — it has the connotation of being wise and full of character,” says Tyler Brand, who opened his 1,200-square-foot gallery and boutique in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood in the fall of 2022. After years working in retail (most recently at Mjölk in Toronto), Tyler decided to build something of his own. Having grown up in a converted 1880s schoolhouse just outside of Kitchener, Ont., he was instilled with an appreciation for historical pieces from a young age. Gallery Elder specializes in antique furniture, homewares and accessories, primarily from the 17th to 19th centuries. The shop is fittingly gallery-like, with concrete walls, exposed piping and tons of natural light. “I’m fascinated by how antique objects and furniture interact with modern living,” says Tyler.

Scroll down for a look inside Gallery Elder, and to see some of our favourite products.