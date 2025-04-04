Decorating & Design

Shop: Ottawa’s Gallery Elder Is A Must-Visit For Antique Furniture And Homewares

Author: Bona Kim

Published on April 4, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

“I like the the word elder — it has the connotation of being wise and full of character,” says Tyler Brand, who opened his 1,200-square-foot gallery and boutique in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood in the fall of 2022. After years working in retail (most recently at Mjölk in Toronto), Tyler decided to build something of his own. Having grown up in a converted 1880s schoolhouse just outside of Kitchener, Ont., he was instilled with an appreciation for historical pieces from a young age. Gallery Elder specializes in antique furniture, homewares and accessories, primarily from the 17th to 19th centuries. The shop is fittingly gallery-like, with concrete walls, exposed piping and tons of natural light. “I’m fascinated by how antique objects and furniture interact with modern living,” says Tyler.

Scroll down for a look inside Gallery Elder, and to see some of our favourite products.

The shop interiors were inspired by abandoned mansions and castles in Italy.

“It was time to create something of my own, with my tastes at the forefront,” says Tyler.

The boutique has a sleek storefront and eclectic interior. Visit Gallery Elder at 121 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, Ont., and see some of our favourite products below.

This 20th-century sculptural item has a rush trivet from Africa. The detailed antique is one-of-a-kind.

This 18th-century French bergère chair has its original suede upholstery and was designed by Nöel-Toussaint Porrot.

From the Netherlands, this 1929 chest features folk motifs and patterns.

From the early 1900s, this Japanese ceramic vessel is striking.

Photographer:

Courtesy of Gallery Elder

Source:

House & Home

Up Next

Shop: New Brunswick’s Tuck Home Store Offers Contemporary Art, Furniture, Lighting And More

Related Articles

Shop Sleek Homewares And One-Of-A-Kind Artwork At The Lobby by Heaps Estrin

Shop: Toronto’s Mararamiro Home Store Is Full Of Unique Handmade Goods

Shop: Inside ADH Fine Hardware’s Revamped Toronto Flagship