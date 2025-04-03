Decorating & Design

Shop: New Brunswick’s Tuck Home Store Offers Contemporary Art, Furniture, Lighting And More

Author: Gillian Atkins

Published on April 3, 2025

Located in Saint John, N.B., Tuck is a home store in the historical Old Post Office building on Prince William Street. Owner and creative director Judith Mackin created the shop that shares the building with her design studio, which offers residential and commercial design. At Tuck, you’ll find leading furniture brands including Gus* Modern and EQ3, international brands from Iceland and Scandinavia, plus a roster of Canadian designers’ products. Tuck represents Canadian artists and offers a seasonal holiday store as well.

Scroll down for a look inside, and to shop some of our favourite products.

Tuck is located in the historical Old Post Office building in the heart of downtown Saint John, N.B.

Photographer: Naomi Peters

At Tuck, choose from an extensive collection of unique accessories in-store and online.

Photographer: Naomi Peters

“We’re proud to be New Brunswick’s premier contemporary furniture and decorating destination,” says Tuck owner and creative director, Judith Mackin.

Photographer: Kelly Lawson

Visit Tuck at 115 Prince William St., Saint John, N.B., and shop some of our favourite products below.

Photographer: Naomi Peters
Photographer: Courtesy of Tuck
Products: Tripod side table in Teak by Ethnicraft, $589. Tuck
Photographer: Courtesy of Tuck
Products: Ledger Tall cabinet by Gus* Modern, $2,495. Tuck
Photographer: Courtesy of Tuck
Products: Lauren floor lamp by Mitzi, $835. Tuck
Photographer: Courtesy of Tuck
Products: 14" x 31" Orchard Velvet throw pillow by Maison Roseaux, $130. Tuck
Photographer: Courtesy of Tuck
Products: 3'6" x 10'3" The Carleton runner by Tuck Rugs, $1,025. Tuck

