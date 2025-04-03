Shop: New Brunswick’s Tuck Home Store Offers Contemporary Art, Furniture, Lighting And More

Located in Saint John, N.B., Tuck is a home store in the historical Old Post Office building on Prince William Street. Owner and creative director Judith Mackin created the shop that shares the building with her design studio, which offers residential and commercial design. At Tuck, you’ll find leading furniture brands including Gus* Modern and EQ3, international brands from Iceland and Scandinavia, plus a roster of Canadian designers’ products. Tuck represents Canadian artists and offers a seasonal holiday store as well.

