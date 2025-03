Fine Print

The Houf collection from Montreal’s Cyrc features 3D-printed recycled plastic poufs with textured sides, a flat top and an open base. Use them as seating, a table or a planter. Available in nine colourways and four sizes, the poufs are fully recyclable; when you’re finished with the piece, send it back and the company will grind it up and reuse the material.

Photographer: Courtesy of Cyrc