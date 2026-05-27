Decorating & Design

Designer Farah Altoumah Puts Her Trust in Tasco

Published on May 27, 2026

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Farah Altouma knows the importance of collaboration. “I prioritize it with my clients and expect the same from the suppliers I work with,” she says. “I’m always impressed by the Tasco sales reps and their knowledge, as well as the showroom’s curated selection of appliances — they choose only the best so it’s never overwhelming.”

Farah loves the level of experience and service she receives from Tasco employees. “A dealer that really knows all the specifics of the product is an essential part of kitchen planning.”

Q&A

HOUSE & HOME: What makes Tasco stand out from other appliance retailers?

FARAH ALTOUMAH: Rather than simply fulfilling orders, they act as true partners, taking the time to understand a project’s unique requirements and my clients’ lifestyle needs.

H&H: What do you appreciate about Tasco’s collaboration process?

FA: The teams’ level of experience allows them to anticipate questions, provide detailed product comparisons and help navigate technical specifications that can make or break a design.

H&H: Describe Tasco’s appliance selection.

FA: As a designer who frequently designs condos, space-efficient solutions are key. Tasco carries European brands that offer smaller sizes with environmentally-friendly features.

H&H: Have you ever adapted a room design to accommodate an appliance?

FA: Clients are requesting more drawer microwaves and built-in coffee makers which affect the design. At times I’ve had to rethink a room’s layout because my goal is to incorporate all of these features seamlessly.

H&H: Is there a Tasco appliance that you’re really excited about?

FA: Drawer dishwashers! You can order them panel-ready so they integrate right into the cabinets.  They’re ergonomic, more efficient for smaller households and don’t take up as much floor space when open. I’m also excited about induction ranges which provide a sophisticated, uncluttered aesthetic without sacrificing cooking capacity.

For showroom hours and locations, visit Tasco’s website.

Products: Fisher & Paykel Series 11 Professional Tall Double DishDrawer dishwasher, JennAir RISE Induction slide-in range

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