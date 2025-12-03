Olivia Botrie’s Tips For Creating A Seamless, Stylish Kitchen

Presented by:

“It feels more like a glow up than a redo,” says Olivia Botrie of Dart Studio. For this kitchen makeover, her team worked to elevate their clients’ builder-basic Toronto house where a brand-new kitchen wows with a mix of wood, white slim shaker cabinets, new appliances and marble-like porcelain counters and backsplash.

Olivia integrated Bosch appliances to create a look that’s calm and cohesive to perfectly suit the needs of a young family. “They requested an induction range from the start and were drawn to the Bosch 800 Series induction freestanding range for its precision, safety for kids and energy efficiency,” says Olivia.

Scroll down for our Q&A with Olivia and her tips on creating, modern, seamless design in the kitchen.