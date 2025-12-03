Decorating Advice
Olivia Botrie’s Tips For Creating A Seamless, Stylish Kitchen
Published on December 3, 2025
Presented by:
“It feels more like a glow up than a redo,” says Olivia Botrie of Dart Studio. For this kitchen makeover, her team worked to elevate their clients’ builder-basic Toronto house where a brand-new kitchen wows with a mix of wood, white slim shaker cabinets, new appliances and marble-like porcelain counters and backsplash.
Olivia integrated
Bosch appliances to create a look that’s calm and cohesive to perfectly suit the needs of a young family. “They requested an induction range from the start and were drawn to the Bosch 800 Series induction freestanding range for its precision, safety for kids and energy efficiency,” says Olivia.
Scroll down for our Q&A with Olivia and her tips on creating, modern, seamless design in the kitchen.
TIP #1: Use a restrained colour palette to keep it looking timeless.
H&H: What was your overall goal for this kitchen design?
Olivia Botrie: We wanted the space to feel elevated but easy — nothing too flashy or overdesigned. It’s warm, calm and cohesive, with a real emphasis on natural materials. We used a mix of wood in natural tones, brushed brass, and softly-veined porcelain to bring depth and texture, but kept the palette restrained so it feels timeless.
TIP #2: Choose built-in and undercounter appliances.
H&H: How did Bosch appliances fit the seamless look you were going for?
OB: Bosch appliances are the dream for kitchens like this — they do their job, look sharp and don’t scream for attention. We used built-in and undercounter models like the Bosch 300 Series dishwasher to provide a custom look, save counter space and easily blend into the design, keeping everything streamlined.
TIP #3: Panel-ready appliances create a streamlined finish.
H&H: What was the reason for panelling the fridge and freezer?
OB: A big stainless-steel block in the middle of all that beautiful wood — absolutely not! The panel-ready Bosch Benchmark Built-in Bottom refrigerator visually disappears, allowing us to carry the cladding across the wall and keep the millwork looking seamless.
TIP #4: A flat top induction range provides a continuous line from counter to counter.
H&H: Why did you choose an induction range over a cooktop or gas?
OB: It made sense on all fronts. The Bosch 800 Series induction range gave us a clean, all-in-one look that sits flush with the counters, providing a smooth, continuous line. Plus, it’s efficient, safe and super easy to clean which my clients love.
H&H: What is it about Bosch that has you reusing its appliances in your projects?
OB: They’re consistent, reliable and well-designed. And, they don’t mess with the overall aesthetic, which is huge for us. We want quiet achievers that work hard in the background. Bosch gets that.
See the full line of Bosch appliances at
bosch-home.ca
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Products: Styling by Christine Hanlon
Designer: Olivia Botrie, Dart Studio