Decorating & Design
DoorDash and RONA Bring Home Essentials and Projects To Your Door
Published on December 26, 2025
There’s always a lot to manage when it comes to keeping your home running smoothly, which is why we’re excited about the collaboration between
DoorDash and RONA to help save you time. Combining the best of both worlds, you can now enjoy on-demand delivery to your house through DoorDash from nearly 200 RONA stores, in as little as one hour.
Thousands of products, ranging from tools and hardware to cleaning and outdoor supplies, decorating items and even small appliances, are available to be ordered and delivered. Scroll down to see what home items and improvements you can cross off your to-do list — without ever leaving home.
Get your house season-ready.
Don’t be caught unprepared for this winter with last year’s broken snow shovel. Placing an order through
RONA on DoorDash means that your seasonal essentials (ones that can fit safely in a small car) can be delivered to your door in an hour or less! While you’re at it, check to see if you’re stocked up on other household needs such as weatherproofing, home safety or cleaning staples. DashPass customers on DoorDash enjoy a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders of $20 or more with RONA.
Make your house guest-ready.
Discovering you’ve run out of light bulbs right before a party is a hassle no one needs. That’s why
RONA is your one-stop shop for everyday lighting and household upgrades, seasonal decorating and last-minute home needs. With fast and seamless delivery through DoorDash, you can fix any emergency in no time.
Experience a stress-free, deep clean.
Keeping your home tidy is an ongoing struggle. With
DoorDash and RONA’s connected convenience, running out of cleaning supplies won’t break your stride — you can restock fast and keep the momentum going.
Tackle small home improvements as part of regular home maintenance.
Simple fixes — like testing your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, tightening hinges to fix squeaky doors or finally installing those extra shelves — go a long way. A few quick tune-ups help your home feel safe and welcoming.
Be organized when putting it all away.
Start the new year by getting organized as you clean out closets and cabinets. These spaces often become catch-alls for items we mean to deal with “later,” but now is the perfect time to sort, declutter and refresh them. With hooks and bins in various shapes and sizes,
RONA makes it easy to create storage solutions that streamline your space. And when motivation strikes, on-demand delivery through DoorDash helps you get what you need right away to keep the momentum going
