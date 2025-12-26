DoorDash and RONA Bring Home Essentials and Projects To Your Door

Presented by:

There’s always a lot to manage when it comes to keeping your home running smoothly, which is why we’re excited about the collaboration between DoorDash and RONA to help save you time. Combining the best of both worlds, you can now enjoy on-demand delivery to your house through DoorDash from nearly 200 RONA stores, in as little as one hour.

Thousands of products, ranging from tools and hardware to cleaning and outdoor supplies, decorating items and even small appliances, are available to be ordered and delivered. Scroll down to see what home items and improvements you can cross off your to-do list — without ever leaving home.