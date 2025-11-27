Holiday
8 Gift Ideas From Hamilton Beach This Holiday Season
Published on November 27, 2025
They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and even more so during the holidays. Whether you’re buying a small appliance for a passionate home cook or someone who just loves food,
has something for everyone on your list. Read on for eight must-haves that combine performance, style and everyday practicality — gifts that will keep on giving! Hamilton Beach
The Around-the-Clock Worker
From frosty mornings to fireside nights, the
makes it simple to warm up with tea, cocoa or coffee in seconds. Sleek, fast and reliable, Canada’s #1 most trusted kettle brand is a gift that keeps on giving, season after season. Hamilton Beach® Compact Electric Kettle
Available at Best Buy .
The Independent
Set it, forget it and let the compliments roll in. The
is the ultimate kitchen helper, bringing ease and comfort to every meal. Show it off with delicious, crowd-pleasing meals that are sure to impress and make you look like a pro in the kitchen. Hamilton Beach® Programmable Slow Cooker
Available at Walmart Canada .
The Coffee-Lover
For the coffee enthusiast who wants it all. The
does it all — from pods to grounds and single cups or full carafes. Perfect for mornings alone or festive holiday gatherings, this coffee maker is sleek and endlessly versatile — a complete coffee station in one smart machine. Hamilton Beach® FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker
Available at London Drugs .
The Crowd-Pleaser
The
brings crunchy, golden perfection with less oil — ideal for appetizers, sides, hearty mains and warm desserts. With its sleek design and generous capacity, it’s a countertop upgrade anyone would be thrilled to unwrap. Hamilton Beach® Digital Air Fryer
Available at Walmart Canada .
The Health-Seeker
The
Hamilton Beach® Personal Creations™ Blender with Travel Lid is the go-to kitchen sidekick for quick blends on busy days. From morning smoothies and salad dressings to creamy dips and festive cocktails, it keeps holiday cooking fresh and effortless. Just blend, twist on the travel lid and go. A thoughtful, practical gift that brings convenience and flavour to every season.
Available at Canadian Tire .