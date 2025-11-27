Holiday

8 Gift Ideas From Hamilton Beach This Holiday Season

Published on November 27, 2025

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and even more so during the holidays. Whether you’re buying a small appliance for a passionate home cook or someone who just loves food, Hamilton Beach has something for everyone on your list. Read on for eight must-haves that combine performance, style and everyday practicality — gifts that will keep on giving!

The Multitasker

The Hamilton Beach® Easy View XL Toaster Oven with Sure-Crisp® Air Fry takes the pressure off during busy holiday gatherings, serving up crispy sides, bubbling bakes, and golden roasts with ease. As one of Canada’s most trusted toaster oven brands, it’s the multitasker every kitchen needs.

Available at Walmart Canada.

The Around-the-Clock Worker

From frosty mornings to fireside nights, the Hamilton Beach® Compact Electric Kettle makes it simple to warm up with tea, cocoa or coffee in seconds. Sleek, fast and reliable, Canada’s #1 most trusted kettle brand is a gift that keeps on giving, season after season.

Available at Best Buy.

The Independent

Set it, forget it and let the compliments roll in. The Hamilton Beach® Programmable Slow Cooker is the ultimate kitchen helper, bringing ease and comfort to every meal. Show it off with delicious, crowd-pleasing meals that are sure to impress and make you look like a pro in the kitchen.

Available at Walmart Canada.

The Coffee-Lover

For the coffee enthusiast who wants it all. The Hamilton Beach® FlexBrew Trio Coffee Maker does it all — from pods to grounds and single cups or full carafes. Perfect for mornings alone or festive holiday gatherings, this coffee maker is sleek and endlessly versatile — a complete coffee station in one smart machine.

Available at London Drugs.

The Crowd-Pleaser

The Hamilton Beach® Digital Air Fryer brings crunchy, golden perfection with less oil — ideal for appetizers, sides, hearty mains and warm desserts. With its sleek design and generous capacity, it’s a countertop upgrade anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.

Available at Walmart Canada.

The Homebody

Make holiday mornings unforgettable with the Hamilton Beach® Belgian Style Flip Waffle Maker. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, it creates restaurant-quality waffles right at home — no brunch reservation required.

Available at Amazon.

The Kitchen Guru

The Hamilton Beach® MultiBlend® Kitchen System is a foodie’s dream, blending, chopping and shredding with ease. From holiday showstoppers to indulgent desserts, this gift delivers creativity and joy all season long.

Available at Walmart Canada.

The Health-Seeker

The Hamilton Beach® Personal Creations™ Blender with Travel Lid is the go-to kitchen sidekick for quick blends on busy days. From morning smoothies and salad dressings to creamy dips and festive cocktails, it keeps holiday cooking fresh and effortless. Just blend, twist on the travel lid and go. A thoughtful, practical gift that brings convenience and flavour to every season.

Available at Canadian Tire.

