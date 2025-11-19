Decorating & Design
18 Standout Sconces That Make A Style Statement
Author: Chelsea Dolan
Published on November 19, 2025
A standout sconce can liven up a room, adding bold personality and sophistication to any space. Below, see 18 unique lights that make a statement. Whether you favour traditional design,
boho style or something different entirely, there’s a sconce for every vibe.
Lorna
The handblown glass shade on a brass base embodies
Art Deco style.
In Heritage Brass by Roll & Hill. 12" h. x 5" w. x 5" d. $899.
Rejuvenation
Perilla
Reminiscent of a torch, this sconce is topped with a natural
wicker shade.
In Old Bronze by Dabito for Mitzi. 21 1/4" h. x 9 1/2" w. x 9 1/2" d. $588.
Casa Di Luce
Amira
Petals of pressed glass are delicately arranged around a burnished metal base.
By Fredrick Ramond. 25 1/4" h. x 9" w. x 4" d. $470.
Wayfair Canada
Agave
Inspired by the real thing: hand-sculpted leaves mimic the agave plant.
In Burnished Gold by Fredrick Ramond. 20 4/5" h. x 12." w. x 7 4/5" d. $748.
Casa Di Luce
Loren
Overlapping discs of pressed glass have a mid-century
Italian–style vibe.
In Gunmetal by Maxim Lighting. 15" h. x 15" w. x 8" d. $575.
Casa Di Luce
Rivale
The opal glass sphere emits a soft, ambient glow while the ruffled
ceramic shade offers a sense of movement.
In Blue Earth and Antique Brass. 8 1/4" diam. x 5 1/4" d. $1,144.
West of Main
Tara
A trad light fixture with a warm metal backplate and delicate floral shade.
In Blue Aditi Shade and Hand-rubbed Antique Bronze Base. 11" h. x 5" w. x 7" d. $655.
Rug & Weave
Wood Shaded
This sconce
feels contemporary with its sculptural wood base and cap-like shade.
In Green by Lala Reimagined for Anthropologie. 17" h. x 6" w. x 4" d. $228.
Anthropologie
Palmette
This Italian Murano crystal wall lamp features a palm leaf design.
In Crystal and Gold. 17 3/4" h. x 17 3/4" w. x 10 1/4" d. Approx. $770.
Cristalleria Murano
Hillgate Pocket
An Edison-style bulb brings an
industrial feel to a classic lantern.
In Chisholm Blue with Hewn Brass and Black Finish. 11." h. x 11" w. x 5." d. Approx. $4,659.
The Urban Electric Co.
Condesa
Inspired by the
Mexico City neighbourhood, this boho light fixture is made of tightly-spun renewable jute.
16" diam. x 5 3/4" d. Approx. $768.
Woven
Snowden 1-Light
Frosted glass and a cool metal frame give this sconce wow factor.
In Burnished Brass by Savoy House. 14" h. x 4." w. x 4" d. $373.
Lights Canada