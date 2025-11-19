Decorating & Design

18 Standout Sconces That Make A Style Statement

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on November 19, 2025

A standout sconce can liven up a room, adding bold personality and sophistication to any space. Below, see 18 unique lights that make a statement. Whether you favour traditional design, boho style or something different entirely, there’s a sconce for every vibe.

A photograph of a lantern-style statement sconce with a black exterior and brass fixtures inside.

Midnight Manor

Candelabra bulbs give this blackened zinc–finished brass lantern an old world look.

Products: By Varaluz. 25" h. x 15" w. x 8" d. $3,616. Montreal Lighting & Hardware
A photo of an art deco statement sconce with a brass base and white frosted glass shade against a white background.

Lorna

The handblown glass shade on a brass base embodies Art Deco style.

Products: In Heritage Brass by Roll & Hill. 12" h. x 5" w. x 5" d. $899. Rejuvenation
A picture of a white statement sconce made of conical forms against a white background.

Cornet

Stacked cones in a plaster finish reflect early 20th-century design.

Products: By Christiane Lemieux for Visual Comfort. 22 2/3" h. x 7" w. x 7 1/4" d. $316. Robinson Lighting Centre
A photo of a statement sconce with a wicker shade and a black base against a white background.

Perilla

Reminiscent of a torch, this sconce is topped with a natural wicker shade.

Products: In Old Bronze by Dabito for Mitzi. 21 1/4" h. x 9 1/2" w. x 9 1/2" d. $588. Casa Di Luce
A photo of a circular statement sconce against a white background. The centre is a brass circle with a bulb in the middle, and outwardly-radiating rays of black and white fabric stretch to the edges.

Vernon

The two-tone raffia shade and golden disc strike a balance between rustic and modern.

Products: In Antique Brass by Mullan Lighting. 21 1/4" diam. x 7 3/4" d. $449. Montreal Lighting & Hardware
A photo of a statement sconce made of three layers of white, square banana leaves.

Marjorie

The banana bark shade lends a sculptural look to this sconce.

Products: In Resincoated Banana Bark by Made Goods. 10" h. x 16" w. x 8" d. $1,469. Union Lighting Montreal
An image of a statement sconce made of brass and pressed glass. The centre is brass, from which three glass petals radiate upwards and three downwards.

Amira

Petals of pressed glass are delicately arranged around a burnished metal base.

Products: By Fredrick Ramond. 25 1/4" h. x 9" w. x 4" d. $470. Wayfair Canada
A photo of a statement sconce made of layered, gold leaf shapes pointed upwards,

Agave

Inspired by the real thing: hand-sculpted leaves mimic the agave plant.

Products: In Burnished Gold by Fredrick Ramond. 20 4/5" h. x 12." w. x 7 4/5" d. $748. Casa Di Luce
A photo of a statement sconce with discs of pressed amber glass encircling a black centre holding lightbulbs.

Loren

Overlapping discs of pressed glass have a mid-century Italian–style vibe.

Products: In Gunmetal by Maxim Lighting. 15" h. x 15" w. x 8" d. $575. Casa Di Luce
A photo of a circular statement sconce with a sphere of white light in the middle and a wavy plate of weathered blue ceramic framing it.

Rivale

The opal glass sphere emits a soft, ambient glow while the ruffled ceramic shade offers a sense of movement.

Products: In Blue Earth and Antique Brass. 8 1/4" diam. x 5 1/4" d. $1,144. West of Main
A photo of a statement sconce in a black, square lantern shape with three bulbs in the interior with brass leaf motifs.

Marge

Perfect for outdoors, this lantern sconce has botanical detailing within a glass and dark stainless steel frame.

Products: In Matte Black by Kalco. 27" h. x 11" w. x 6" d. $1,957. Montreal Lighting & Hardware
A photo of a statement sconce with a two-tiered linen shade pointing upwards.

Memoria

Linen shades soften the angular silhouette of this tiered sconce by Athena Calderone.

Products: 16 1/2" h. x 8" w. x 4 1/3" d. $429. Crate & Barrel
A photo of a statement sconce with a brass wall mount and a traditional white lampshade with a light blue embroidered floral motif.

Tara

A trad light fixture with a warm metal backplate and delicate floral shade.

Products: In Blue Aditi Shade and Hand-rubbed Antique Bronze Base. 11" h. x 5" w. x 7" d. $655. Rug & Weave
A photo of a statement sconce made of wood and stained a neutral green. The sconce has a narrow post with whimsical bulges and is topped with a linen shade in a segmented dome shape.

Wood Shaded

This sconce feels contemporary with its sculptural wood base and cap-like shade.

Products: In Green by Lala Reimagined for Anthropologie. 17" h. x 6" w. x 4" d. $228. Anthropologie
A photo of a statement sconce made of hanging pieces of clear glass in flower petal shapes.

Palmette

This Italian Murano crystal wall lamp features a palm leaf design.

Products: In Crystal and Gold. 17 3/4" h. x 17 3/4" w. x 10 1/4" d. Approx. $770. Cristalleria Murano
A photo of a statement sconce in a lantern shape with a black exterior and glass panes. The interior is painted a powder blue and a single edison bulb sits in the middle.

Hillgate Pocket

An Edison-style bulb brings an industrial feel to a classic lantern.

Products: In Chisholm Blue with Hewn Brass and Black Finish. 11." h. x 11" w. x 5." d. Approx. $4,659. The Urban Electric Co.
A picture of a circular statement sconce with a bulb in the centre and woven pieces of undyed fabric stretching out to the edges.

Condesa

Inspired by the Mexico City neighbourhood, this boho light fixture is made of tightly-spun renewable jute.

Products: 16" diam. x 5 3/4" d. Approx. $768. Woven
A statement sconce the shape of a cylinder standing on end. Its centre is frosted glass and an interwoven brass line motif swirls around it.

Snowden 1-Light

Frosted glass and a cool metal frame give this sconce wow factor.

Products: In Burnished Brass by Savoy House. 14" h. x 4." w. x 4" d. $373. Lights Canada
