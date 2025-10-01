Decorating & Design
LG’s Award-Winning Massage Recliner Fits Seamlessly Into Any Modern Interior
Published on October 1, 2025
Nothing says at-home relaxation more than your own massage chair. While dim lighting, calming music and a scented candle can set the mood, sinking into an ergonomically designed heated massage recliner is the ultimate luxury. The
award-winning LG Massage Recliner features a minimalist, design that blends seamlessly into virtually any modern interior. Here is how it can elevate both your wellness routine and your home’s aesthetic.
AWARD-WINNING DESIGN
With its sculptural curves and cocooning form, the
nods to mid-century icons like Eero Saarinen’s Womb Chair and Arne Jacobsen’s Egg Chair. Its minimalist silhouette, complete with a curved back, softly padded sides and deep seat, makes it as inviting as it is stylish. A LG Massage Recliner 2024 Red Dot Design Award Winner in Product Design, the organic shape is available in warm, neutral tones including Cozy Beige (LEFT) and Cozy Brown (RIGHT), allowing it to suit a variety of modern spaces.
TAILORED TO YOU
True relaxation isn’t one-size-fits-all and that’s where the
LG Massage Recliner stands out. With seven thoughtfully designed programs, including Swedish, Therapeutic and Full Body options, it offers a curated experience to suit your needs, whether you’re easing tension after a workout or winding down from a long day. The recliner also offers six unique massage motions so you can choose from gentle tapping, deep kneading or targeted acupressure to find your perfect reset.
SMART COMFORT
With its advanced 3D massage technology, the
LG Massage Recliner delivers a remarkably lifelike experience — think of it as hands-on relief without ever leaving home. Three-axis movements intuitively respond to your body’s contours, while features like ergonomic recline, automatic shoulder-height detection and heated lower-back support work together to enhance every session. A slim, wireless remote makes adjusting settings effortless, so all you have to do is sit back and unwind.
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STYLE
Form meets function with a sculpturally designed ottoman that does double duty as a footrest and a compact storage table. It’s perfect for keeping your space tidy and stylish. Built-in Bluetooth speakers let you cue up your favourite playlist or unwind to calming ambient sounds. And with near-silent operation, your moments of rest won’t be interrupted. For more information on the LG Massage Recliner, including pricing and availability, visit
LG.ca.