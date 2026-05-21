The City Column: Here’s What To Do In Saskatoon

Where to Stay

New: The James Hotel

This boutique hotel offers a front-row seat to Saskatoon’s river landscape. Spacious suites come with plenty of excuses to relax, whether in a soaker tub or on a private balcony. Make time for a cocktail at The James Lobby Bar, a favourite spot that draws as many locals as out-of-towners.

620 Spadina Cres. East

Classic: Delta Hotels Saskatoon Downtown

Adjacent to the Meewasin Trail, a scenic ribbon of pathways tracing the river, the Delta isalso close to some of the city’s must-see sights. It’s the tallest hotel downtown: ask for a room on an upper floor to take in the magnificent Prairie sunsets. If you’re considering a family trip, the kids will love the indoor pool and three-storey waterslide.

405 20th St. East