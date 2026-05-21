Decorating & Design
The City Column: Here’s What To Do In Saskatoon
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on May 21, 2026
Nicknamed the
Paris of the Prairies, Saskatoon is a city of contrasts, where expansive natural landscapes meet a growing appetite for art, design and good food. Anchored by the South Saskatchewan River, it’s a destination defined by creative energy and a sense of discovery that feels distinctly its own. Discover where to stay, explore and eat in our official guide to Saskatoon!
Where to Stay
New: The James Hotel
This boutique hotel offers a front-row seat to Saskatoon’s river landscape. Spacious suites come with plenty of excuses to relax, whether in a soaker tub or on a private balcony. Make time for a cocktail at The James Lobby Bar, a favourite spot that draws as many locals as out-of-towners.
620 Spadina Cres. East
Classic: Delta Hotels Saskatoon Downtown
Adjacent to the Meewasin Trail, a scenic ribbon of pathways tracing the river, the Delta isalso close to some of the city’s must-see sights. It’s the tallest hotel downtown: ask for a room on an upper floor to take in the magnificent Prairie sunsets. If you’re considering a family trip, the kids will love the indoor pool and three-storey waterslide.
405 20th St. East
Photographer: Carey Shaw
Where to Eat
New: Loqui
A new resto in the Riversdale neighbourhood celebrating global cuisine filtered through a Saskatoon lens. The menu’s flavourful dishes are meant to be shared — think roasted green beans dusted in peanut dukkah and bao stuffed with ginger-glazed pork belly. The cocktail list is just as creative, cementing Loqui’s reputation as a buzzy gathering spot for the design-minded and food-obsessed.
312 Avenue C South
Classic: Hearth
Hearth sits on the ground floor of the Remai Modern, Saskatoon’s art museum. The menu here is about local, in-season ingredients: indulge in squash agnolotti, smoked pork chop with marinated
carrots, or liver pâté and onion rings, which the kitchen serves as an elevated spin on liver and onions. If you can’t decide, try the five-course tasting menu!
102 Spadina Cres. East
What to See
Classic: Remai Modern
This museum of modern and contemporary art is a compelling architectural landmark and includes a renowned trove of Picasso linocuts. Start in the lobby, where artist Nick Cave’s Spinner Forest installation of thousands of metallic wind spinners hangs from the ceiling. And don’t miss Forecast, featuring works about the environment and climate change.
102 Spadina Cres. East
Classic: Wanuskewin Heritage Park
Just north of Saskatoon, this national historic site offers an immersive introduction to Northern Plains Indigenous culture and history. Explore the visitor centre (with exhibits, workshops, art galleries and performances), archaeological sites and six kilometres of trails, with or without a guide. You may even spot Plains bison roaming the valley, a reminder of the land’s deep history.
RR 4 Penner Rd.
Classic: Meewasin Walking Tour
The 100-plus-kilometre Meewasin Trail network connects parks, landmarks and neighbourhoods, offering ever-changing views of the
river valley and skyline. Take a guided walking tour of
downtown or head out on a self-paced stroll to experience Saskatoon’s strong connection to nature.
Multiple sites
Photographer: Sikpics
Where to Shop
Classic: Handmade House SK
A shop showcasing small-batch textiles, art prints and decorative accents, all made by local creatives. Find ceramics from Hillary Simon-Worobec, beautiful wood utensils by David & Rau and more.
710 Broadway Ave.
Classic: Anthology Home Collection
Discover a layered approach to home design at this shop, which has everything from sculptural furniture to linens to artisanal ceramics. Quirky pieces like trophies-turned-bookends etched with salty phrases sit alongside elegant furniture and abstract art pieces by local painter Linda Chartier.
126 20th St. West
Photographer: Carey Shaw