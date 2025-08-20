Bathrooms

See A Timeless Trad Bathroom by Blanc Marine Intérieurs

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on August 20, 2025

The walls in this circa-1930 home in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district burnish the bathroom in a honeyed, golden glow that enhances its heritage. “Every house has its own history, and it’s important for us to create a design that harmonizes with its era or the architectural style,” says designer Laurence Pons Lavigne of Blanc Marine Intérieurs, who worked alongside Mélanie Cherrier on the project. “The goal was not to strip everything away and start from scratch, but to enhance the existing structure.” By shifting the location of the plumbing to maximize space and using timeless materials, this classic bathroom is now more functional, with a soothing ambience.

The shower enclosure and niche are framed in veined Calacatta Monet marble, and the brass fixtures have an antique look.

The renovation of the 80-square-foot bathroom took about 2 months. Custom elements include the stained oak vanity, Carrara marble wainscotting and the marble-framed shower.

A pony wall separates the shower and supports the wall-mounted tub fixtures.

The style goal was to create a classic bathroom with Carrara marble wainscotting, a stained oak vanity and brass fixtures. The biggest challenge? The chopped-up rooms and limited space. The client wanted a functional bathroom that could accommodate a young family. The designers relocated the plumbing and some walls, selected all the materials, plumbing fixtures and accessories.

The custom oak vanity is stained in a charcoal hue and tucked into an alcove to max out floor space.

Money Talk*

  • $4,755 for the vanity mirror, sconces, faucet, sink and drain
  • $4,680 for the tub
  • $3,430 for the tub filler with hand shower
  • $3,165 for the shower (including showerhead, hand shower and thermostatic pressure balance)
  • $2,061 for the marble wainscotting
  • $1,126 for the shower wall tile
  • $990 for the floor tile
  • $480 for the shower floor tile

*Costs are from 2023

Designer Advice

  • To give a neutral room personality, embrace strong contrasts like a dark-toned vanity with pale marble tile
  • Let the house inspire you by retaining original elements when possible
  • Mix styles, materials and elements from different eras for a timeless look
  • In small bathrooms, use alcoves and low walls to optimize space
  • A recessed vanity frees up room for the tub and shower

The bathroom floor plan, showing the shower, tub and vanity.

Photographer: Illustration by Isabelle Fiotakis
Photographer:

Annie Fafard (bathroom)/Gabrielle Robert (portrait)

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Blanc Marine Intérieurs

