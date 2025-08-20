See A Timeless Trad Bathroom by Blanc Marine Intérieurs

The walls in this circa-1930 home in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district burnish the bathroom in a honeyed, golden glow that enhances its heritage. “Every house has its own history, and it’s important for us to create a design that harmonizes with its era or the architectural style,” says designer Laurence Pons Lavigne of Blanc Marine Intérieurs, who worked alongside Mélanie Cherrier on the project. “The goal was not to strip everything away and start from scratch, but to enhance the existing structure.” By shifting the location of the plumbing to maximize space and using timeless materials, this classic bathroom is now more functional, with a soothing ambience.
Photographer:
Annie Fafard (bathroom)/Gabrielle Robert (portrait)