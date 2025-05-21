Designer Keeley McCleary Reworks Two Unique Bathrooms For One Family

There was nothing “technically” wrong with the bathrooms in Evelyn and Chester’s home in Toronto’s High Park neighbourhood. That said, the ensuite was dark, dated and full of faux travertine, and their daughters’ shared bathroom needed updating and was lacking personality. After saving inspiration images on Pinterest and sleuthing online, they called on designer Keeley McCleary to bring both bathrooms into the 21st century.

The couple had previous experience working with a designer and knew what they were looking for. “They wanted to start by stripping the principal bathroom back to the studs with a gut reno,” says Keeley. Then, the designer would create a bright, spa-like ensuite retreat with Scandi touches and better functionality. The next order of business was the girls’ bathroom. “We wanted to create a modern, feminine space for our kids that incorporated some of their favourite colours,” says Evelyn.

“The clients don’t plan to redo the bathrooms in five or even 10 years, so they were willing to invest in what was important — and what would stand the test of time,” says Keeley. Below, see how the family’s bathroom renovations turned out and learn more about the design moves that totally transformed the two spaces.