Bathrooms

Designer Keeley McCleary Reworks Two Unique Bathrooms For One Family

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on May 21, 2025

There was nothing “technically” wrong with the bathrooms in Evelyn and Chester’s home in Toronto’s High Park neighbourhood. That said, the ensuite was dark, dated and full of faux travertine, and their daughters’ shared bathroom needed updating and was lacking personality. After saving inspiration images on Pinterest and sleuthing online, they called on designer Keeley McCleary to bring both bathrooms into the 21st century.

The couple had previous experience working with a designer and knew what they were looking for. “They wanted to start by stripping the principal bathroom back to the studs with a gut reno,” says Keeley. Then, the designer would create a bright, spa-like ensuite retreat with Scandi touches and better functionality. The next order of business was the girls’ bathroom. “We wanted to create a modern, feminine space for our kids that incorporated some of their favourite colours,” says Evelyn.

“The clients don’t plan to redo the bathrooms in five or even 10 years, so they were willing to invest in what was important — and what would stand the test of time,” says Keeley. Below, see how the family’s bathroom renovations turned out and learn more about the design moves that totally transformed the two spaces.

family bathroom renovation

While the ensuite was generous in size, certain elements took up a lot of space. A built-in, four-foot-wide tub was replaced with a freestanding model, making the bathroom feel larger and airier. Keeley then added a custom full-height cabinet, a worthwhile investment for the owners, who needed more storage. “It holds more than two of our linen closets,” says Evelyn.

family bathroom renovation

On top of being awkwardly angled, the old shower stall was burdened with a drop ceiling and chunky framing. Keeley switched it out for a curbless, glass-panelled enclosure, which also allowed light to filter in. “It feels larger and more open now,” says Chester, “and removing the drop ceiling really changed the look.” The minimalist shower design and subdued floor and wall tile allow the fluted vanity with its deep, apron-front counter to shine. In a small room, creating a knockout focal point is a smart move.

family bathroom renovation

The clients were initially interested in a more conventional double vanity, but Keeley suggested finishing the façade with fluted details to give it more personality. “We thought, This is why we hired Keeley, so let’s go with her vision,” says Evelyn. “And now, when anyone sees the bathroom, the fluted drawers are one of the first things they comment on.” The designer opted for textured cabinet doors, smooth quartzite counters and knurled faucets. “It’s like a sensory experience. Those little details are luxurious and bring joy to each use.” The custom bronze-framed mirror perfectly fills the space between the cabinet and shower.

family bathroom renovation

Not only is the floating vanity a work of art, but it’s überfunctional. Topped with a bold Taj Mahal quartzite counter, it has plenty of discreet storage, including a docking drawer with hidden electrical outlets for hair tools and toothbrushes. “If you don’t have to put outlet holes in your gorgeous backsplash or millwork, that’s a bonus,” she says. “It helps keep things cleaner visually.”

family bathroom renovation

“I was skeptical about having the sconces so low,” says Evelyn, “but Keeley explained that it not only looks better aesthetically, it works well from a functional perspective, too.” The designer used a mix of sconces, overhead and mood lighting. “Layers of lighting are key in a bathroom,” Keeley says, adding that lights integrated into the shower or under the vanity can also act as a night-light. The total renovation timeline for the ensuite was three-and-a-half months, with an approximate budget of $100,000. Now, the space is refined and contemporary, with a Scandi touch.

family bathroom renovation

For the kids bathroom renovation, the timeline was eight weeks, with an approximate budget of $35,000. To tie the two bathrooms together, wall tile left over from the ensuite reno was repurposed and installed here on the floor. Keeley’s first choice for the double vanity in the girls’ bath fell through, so she topped the replacement with a Caesarstone counter to give it a custom feel.

family bathroom renovation

Another repeat element is the towel warmer, a design-savvy amenity that feels luxe, but is also smart functionally. “It keeps your towel warm and dry while eliminating the need for towel bars or robe hooks, which can look visually cluttered,” says Keeley. “They’re luxurious, practical and replace towel bars and stand-alone racks, so the floor stays tidy,” says Keeley.

family bathroom renovation

The owners had recently replaced the toilet and faucets in this bathroom, which helped dictate the metal finishes for the shower. “When shopping for plumbing fixtures, chrome is a cost-effective finish,” says Keeley. The updated bathroom is light and airy, with a timeless style that will work for the girls for years to come. “We gave these bathrooms longevity by not using overly trendy elements,” says Keeley.

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Keeley McCleary

