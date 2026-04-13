Decorating & Design
New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design
Author: Moyo Lawuyi
Published on April 13, 2026
Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From
bold floral prints to sculptural bell-shaped pots, these refined accents will add instant sophistication to your space.
1. In Bloom
Printed cotton Riviere fabric is defined by fanciful floral motifs in taupe, pink and green.
Products:
In Blue by Brunschwig & Fils. 54" w. $576/yd.
Kravet Canada.
2. Upon Reflection
Understated and elegant with its arched blond wood frame, the full-length Nieve mirror looks great in both traditional and contemporary spaces.
Products:
64" h. x 16" w. $340.
Must Société.
3. Modern & Minimalist
By Kristian Sofus Hansen and Tommy Hyldahl of 101 Copenhagen, Kogei flatware is contemporary in stainless steel with a matte black finish, bringing a designer touch to every meal.
Products:
$312/24-piece set.
Elte.
4. Table Talk
The Intervalle console features a slender oak base and gently rounded top in copper-brown lacquered MDF.
Products:
By Guillaume Delvigne. 31½" h. x 55" l. x 15" w. $2,255.
Ligne Roset.
5. Pot Luck
Make an eye-catching addition to your table setting with the Bell pot. Perfect for coffee or tea, it has a feminine vibe with a curvy silhouette and curled glass details.
Products:
n Green. 8¾" h. x 7¼" diam. Approx. $267
Sophie Lou Jacobsen
6. Treasure Chest
The Crosby dresser by Kravet Design puts a luxe spin on storage with its grasscloth-clad drawer fronts and graceful green hue.
Products:
34¾" h. x 73" w. x 22" d. $18,123. Kravet Canada.
Kravet Canada