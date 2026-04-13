Decorating & Design

New & Now: This Month’s Favourite Finds From The World Of Design

Author: Moyo Lawuyi

Published on April 13, 2026

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Every month, our editors select new and noteworthy design finds for the home. From bold floral prints to sculptural bell-shaped pots, these refined accents will add instant sophistication to your space.

1. In Bloom

Printed cotton Riviere fabric is defined by fanciful floral motifs in taupe, pink and green.

 

Products: In Blue by Brunschwig & Fils. 54" w. $576/yd. Kravet Canada.

2. Upon Reflection

Understated and elegant with its arched blond wood frame, the full-length Nieve mirror looks great in both traditional and contemporary spaces.

 

Products: 64" h. x 16" w. $340. Must Société.

3. Modern & Minimalist

By Kristian Sofus Hansen and Tommy Hyldahl of 101 Copenhagen, Kogei flatware is contemporary in stainless steel with a matte black finish, bringing a designer touch to every meal.

 

Products: $312/24-piece set. Elte.

4. Table Talk

The Intervalle console features a slender oak base and gently rounded top in copper-brown lacquered MDF.

 

Products: By Guillaume Delvigne. 31½" h. x 55" l. x 15" w. $2,255. Ligne Roset.

5. Pot Luck

Make an eye-catching addition to your table setting with the Bell pot. Perfect for coffee or tea, it has a feminine vibe with a curvy silhouette and curled glass details.

 

Products: n Green. 8¾" h. x 7¼" diam. Approx. $267 Sophie Lou Jacobsen

6. Treasure Chest

The Crosby dresser by Kravet Design puts a luxe spin on storage with its grasscloth-clad drawer fronts and graceful green hue.

 

Products: 34¾" h. x 73" w. x 22" d. $18,123. Kravet Canada. Kravet Canada
Source:

House & Home

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