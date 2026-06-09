H&H’s Next Design Star – Official Rules and Regulations

HOW TO ENTER: No purchase is necessary to enter the 2026 “H&H’s Next Design Star” contest (the “Contest”). Sponsored by and administered by House & Home Media, a division of Canadian Home Publishers Inc. (“Sponsor”), the Contest begins on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 11 a.m. EST and ends on Wednesday, September 30th, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Contest Period”).

To enter, participants must visit the official landing page hosted by House & Home Media at https://www.houseandhome.com/designstar/ and completely fill out the mandatory fields on the Contest entry form, including providing their mailing address, e-mail address and daytime telephone number. Participants must also accept the Contest rules and click the Submit button during the Contest Period to earn entry for a chance to win.

ELIGIBILITY: Contest is open to all Canadian citizens and permanent residents of Canada who are professional or aspiring designers and have reached the legal age of majority within the province or territory where they reside. Excluded from eligibility are employees, representatives, agents, families or affiliates (or those with whom they are domiciled) of the Sponsor, and each of their respective affiliated entities, advertising/ promotion agencies and any other individual(s), entity or entities involved in the development, production, implementation, administration or fulfillment of the Contest. The Contest is void where prohibited by law, and is subject to all applicable Federal, Provincial and Municipal laws.

Contest entrants must: have completed at least one full room in a residential project, and have educational background from an accredited University or College design program or have worked in a related field apprenticing or working with a designer/stylist/decorator in interior design or fashion. Entrants must not have had more than one room published in a national magazine or newspaper.

By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees to be legally bound by these Official Contest Rules and Regulations (the “Rules”).

PRIZE: The Contest Winner (as defined below) will be provided with one (1) Must Société gift card in the amount of $5,000 CAD for use toward the purchase of products at Must Société (the “Prize”). There is one (1) Prize available to be won. There are no substitutions for the Prize, and the Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash. The Winner is solely responsible for any expenses they may incur that are not included in the Prize description. Other restrictions may apply.

SUBMISSION OF MATERIAL: Contest entrants must submit 3-5 high quality original colour photographs (without the use of AI-generated or AI-enhanced imagery) that clearly and accurately represent at least one completed room in a residential project (“Material”). Material that is poorly lit, blurry or out of focus may not be considered eligible.

Material that is submitted by any entrant may be published at Sponsor’s sole discretion in any and all media it owns or controls, whether or not the entrant is declared the Winner. By submitting Material, you grant Sponsor a non-exclusive, unrestricted, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, assignable right and license to use, reproduce and publish the Material in any communications pertaining to the contest such as through Sponsor’s websites, blogs, emails, social media feeds and other platforms. The Sponsor will credit the origin of any Material it may choose to publish as described above, so by entering the contest you are providing pre-approval for such uses, including consent to the use of your name to promote and credit you as the originator of any Material the Sponsor may choose to publish. By submitting the Material, you represent and warrant that you own and control all rights in and to the Material and that you have the right to grant the foregoing rights to the Sponsor.

LIMIT: One (1) project entry per Contest entrant.

HOW IS PRIZE WINNER DETERMINED: From all of the eligible Contest entries, on or about August 26, 2026 one entrant will be selected by a panel of House & Home magazine editors assembled by the Sponsor (the “Selected Entrant”) to potentially be declared the Winner. The selection of a Selected Entrant will be solely at the discretion of the Sponsor, and is final. When choosing a Selected Entrant, Sponsor may take into account the following criteria: Creativity and originality.

POTENTIAL WINNER NOTIFICATION: Sponsor will notify the Selected Entrant by email or phone that they may potentially be declared the Winner. If a Selected Entrant: a) cannot be reached (including, for example, if the Selected Entrant does not answer or return a notification phone call to their specified phone number, and/or respond to a notification voicemail left using their specified phone number, and/or confirm receipt of the notification email sent to their specified email address) to confirm that they have received notification within seven (7) business days of such notification being sent, or b) incorrectly answers the skill-testing question, or c) fails to complete and return the required Contest documents, they will not be declared the Winner and will forfeit the Prize and an alternate entrant will be selected. The Selected Entrant will be sent a declaration and release form by e-mail. In order to be declared a Winner, the Selected Entrant must correctly answer the mathematical skill-testing question on the declaration and release form and must sign and return the form to Sponsor, releasing the Releasees (defined below) from any and all present or future claims or causes of action arising out of their participation in the Contest and receipt of or use of the Prize, and confirming compliance with the Contest rules, accepting the Prize as awarded and consenting to the use of their name, without compensation, in any future publicity carried out by Sponsor in connection with this Contest. Upon the complete satisfaction by the Selected Entrant of the aforementioned conditions of being declared a Winner, the Selected Entrant will be declared the Contest winner (the “Winner”). The confirmed Winner’s name may be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope before August 14, 2027 to: House & Home Media care of Contests, 354 Davenport Road, Suite G1, Toronto Ontario, M5R 1K6.

GENERAL: This Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations, and is void where prohibited. By entering the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final on all matters relating to this Contest. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and none will be returned. The Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw, terminate or modify this Contest or any portion of this Contest, or extend the deadline of this Contest, at any time without prior notice. The Sponsor assumes no responsibility for lost, delayed or misdirected entries, or for technical difficulties of any kind resulting in the inability of a user to enter the Contest. The Sponsor will use the personal information you provide on the entry form to administer the Contest, to contact you if you are a Selected Entrant and/or if you are declared as the Winner, and to arrange for delivery of the Prize. The Sponsor may contact any Contest entrants to make reasonable inquiries about the Material. At the time of entering the Contest, you may have the opportunity to indicate your desire to receive electronic messages about promotions, offers and other information from the Sponsor in accordance with the Sponsor’s privacy policy. Note, opting-in to receive promotional communications from the Sponsor or will not in any way whatsoever increase, decrease or otherwise impact the chances of being declared a Winner in this Contest. Entrants who use the Contest form to opt-in to receive electronic messages about promotions, offers and other information of interest from the Sponsor may also learn how to unsubscribe from such messages by visiting Sponsor’s privacy policy, available at the website: https://houseandhome.com/privacy/.

Selected Entrants will be required to sign a declaration of compliance with the Rules and an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability and publicity, releasing the Sponsor and, if applicable, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and all of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, owners, partners, employees, agents, representatives, successors and assigns (collectively, the “Releasees“) from any and all liability or claims, present or future, in connection with this Contest or the Prize. Such declaration and release documents must be returned within ten (10) business days of the date on the notification delivered to a Selected Entrant, or the Prize will be forfeited and potential winners disqualified. By accepting a Prize or participating in the Contest, each Contest entrant consents to the use of their name, voice, statements relating to the promotion of the Sponsor, and photographs or other likenesses, without further compensation, in any publicity and/or media carried out by the Sponsor or any related entities in connection with this Contest, worldwide and in perpetuity, in any and all forms of media now known or hereafter devised, including without limitation the internet, unless prohibited by law. If the Selected Entrant is found to be ineligible, declines to accept the Prize, or in the event that the Prize confirmation or Prize is returned undeliverable, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to select an alternate Selected Entrant from among the remaining eligible entries received in accordance with these Rules.

By entering the Contest, all entrants (i) acknowledge compliance with these Rules including all eligibility requirements; (ii) consent to the broadcast, publication and/or use, in any medium whatsoever, including any websites operated by the Sponsor, of the entrant’s name, Contest submission, and their participation in the Prize, for publicity purposes carried out by the Sponsor or their advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind; and (iii) agree that Releasees are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, microsite, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, spam filtering mechanisms, computer equipment, software, inability to access any microsite, website or online service, or any other error or malfunction, including any injury or damage to the entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from playing or downloading any material in the Contest. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Releasees which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, the Releasees reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of this Contest or website or violates the Rules of this Contest.

The Releasees reserve the right to cancel, modify or suspend this Contest, or any portion thereof, at any time and without notice or obligation if, in any Releasee’s opinion, any factor interferes with its proper administration security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest. Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or to undermine the legitimate operation of this promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law, including criminal prosecution. Entrants engaging in any of the foregoing activities may be disqualified and will forfeit any Prize won.

All entries and entrants are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form it, in its sole discretion deems acceptable including, without limitation, government issued photo identification) for the purposes of verifying an entrant’s eligibility to participate in this Contest or for any other reason that the Sponsor deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the letter and spirit of these Rules. If the identity of an entrant is disputed, the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant. The individual assigned to the email address for the domain associated with the submitted email address is considered the authorized account holder. A Selected Entrant may be required to provide proof of being the authorized account holder of the email address associated with the selected entry. All entries must be submitted from a valid email account that may be identified by reverse domain name search.

All decisions of Releasees are final and binding in all matters relating to this Contest. Releasees are not responsible for the failure, for any reason, of an eligible winner to receive notification or for the failure to receive the response of an eligible winner.

This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or Pinterest, and each platform is hereby completely released of all liability by each entrant in this Contest. Standard data rates apply to participants who choose to participate in the Contest via a mobile device. Please contact your service provider for pricing and service plan information and rates before mobile device participation.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules or the rights and obligations of participants, the Sponsor or any of the other Releasees in connection with the Contest will be governed by and construed in accordance with the domestic laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws. The parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction and venue of the courts located in Ontario in any action to enforce (or otherwise relating to) these Rules or relating to the Contest.