Over Green Yet? Neither Are We

Hues were chosen to create a specific mood, including calming olive green in the library.

“When you’re in the dining room with all that lovely greenery inside and outside, you feel like you’re eating outdoors,” says designer Monica Fried of the green dining room in her client's Connecticut home.

The enduring hue feels fresh in every room.

From soft sage and earthy olive to rich forest and deep emerald, green continues to inspire interiors. Designers are embracing it as a neutral in kitchens, a bold statement in living and dining rooms and a striking choice for stone or tile. Take a look at the rooms that will make you want to go green.





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“When you’re in the dining room with all that lovely greenery inside and outside, you feel like you’re eating outdoors,” says designer Monica Fried of the green dining room in her client’s Connecticut home.



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Hues were chosen to create a specific mood, including calming olive green in the library.

Designer Monica Fried went all in on colour in this Connecticut home, and she didn’t hold back on green. “I wanted to live with colors that bring me joy,” says the homeowner. Contrary to the usual push-pull between color-shy client and designer, she found herself encouraging Monica to go bolder, rather than quieter, with their palette.

Photographer: Nicole Franzen

Designer: Monica Fried





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In this Victorian home designed by Jennifer Kominek, sea green tile on the bathroom walls is repeated on the living room fireplace, creating a striking display.

Photographer: Niamh Barry

Designer: Jennifer Kominek





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In this farmhouse living room renovation, designer Diane Ernjakovic painted the walls, baseboards and trim in a dramatic green.

Photographer: Stephani Buchman

Designer: Diane Ernjakovic





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Different shades of green are peppered throughout this colourful home in Ottawa, from wall panelling and millwork to decorative accents.

Photographer: Kevin Belanger

Designer: O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group





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Green is a recurring motif throughout this home, designed by Brian McCourt for his mother. It begins on the exterior, where spruce-hued siding gives the house its charming curb appeal. Inside, mossy green painted cabinets and a pop of pattern above the backsplash are a winning combination in the kitchen.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox

Designer: Brian McCourt





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Mellow green walls create an inviting ambience in homeowner and designer Alana Firestone’s den.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Collective Studio





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In this kitchen designed by Clarisa Llaneza, green marble, stainless steel and classic panelling define the home’s aesthetic. “The green has depth, the metal brings light and the panelling adds that touch of history,” says Clarisa.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Clarisa Llaneza





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Rousing shades of green ripple throughout layered rooms that are dressed in antique furniture and vintage light fixtures in designer Elizabeth Macfarlane’s London home.

Photographer: Astrid Templier

Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane





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Orsi Panos’ green vanity and wall tile nod to the greens in her living room and bedroom.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox

Designer: Orsi Panos





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Designer Parris McKenna weaves green throughout this Toronto semi, from the kitchen millwork painted in Sherwin-Williams’ Muddled Basil to the playful green-and-cream checkered tile in the kids’ bathroom.

Photographer: Lauren Miller

Designer: Parris McKenna





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A scenic forest wallpaper full of swirling greens envelops this English-inspired kitchen, grounded by cabinets painted a mushroom hue. “The kitchen is a beautiful backdrop to the nature outdoors,” says designer Emily Wunder. “I love connecting the two spaces using wallpaper.”

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox

Designer: Emily Wunder





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Square wall tiles in varying shades of green bring a pop of colour to the understated bathroom in Angela Wheeler’s cottage bathroom.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford

Designer: Angela Wheeler





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For this guest retreat, designer Cynthia Ferguson painted the door frame, mullions and wainscotting in a standout grass green to frame the kitchen. The walls are finished in Benjamin Moore’s Richmond Green (553), creating a rich, layered look.

Photographer: Donna Griffith

Designer: Cynthia Ferguson





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Green is a running thread that ties the spaces in this home together, down to the interior doors. Gorgeous green tile lines the pet shower in the mudroom.